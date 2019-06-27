Reward offered - Barbados Today

Relatives of Oscar Suarez are eternally grateful for the efforts of Barbados’ law enforcement agencies to find him and his missing partner, Magdalena Devil, but 72-hours of uncertainty over their mysterious disappearance has started to take its toll.
Oscar’s cousin, Thais Sonnabend-Aguilar, told Barbados TODAY family members are now “emotionally drained” but have continued praying and waiting for any information about the couple’s whereabouts. So earnest are they in their efforts to locate their loved one and his companion, the family has even offered a US$10,000 reward for anyone with meaningful information on the couple’s disappearance.
Aguilar revealed a family network from as far away as California and as close as Florida and Puerto Rico has been following the developments and holding family meetings with Oscar’s mother, Ninfa Urrutia who is also on the island.
“We feel better knowing the people of Barbados have been ensuring they [family members] stay in the loop and we are thankful they have been so accommodating. We know that you are doing everything you can to help us right now.
“We just wish we had the answers that we were looking for and that’s the emotionally draining part of everything. We just want them back or found and we don’t have that yet. We have pieces, but the pieces aren’t coming together.
“Right now we are holding onto the hope that they are okay and this is going to be the best case scenario. That’s what we are praying for as a family,” said the tearful cousin.
Ever since the couple went missing on Monday afternoon, family members have been pleading with U.S officials for assistance and have even contacted local healthcare providers to find out if anyone fitting the description of the couple had been admitted.
“We are begging for any piece of information that will bring Maggie and Oscar back safely. We just want them to come home and we’re just begging from the bottom of our hearts,” she said, struggling to hold back her tears.
“We are a very large family and he is an amazing father and brother and cousin and son and we just want him home,” she repeated.
During an emotional 20-minute interview, Aguilar revealed that two sisters and four brothers were among the concerned family members. But the emotions of Oscar’s two children, a five-year-old daughter and a ten-year-old son, have been hardest to protect.
“We raised our kids together and they still don’t know about the situation with their father. When my niece says I want to talk to my daddy…we feel like we have to give them this ‘run around’ to keep them from asking questions. It’s emotional for us because we don’t know what else we can do.
“She’s five and she doesn’t get that yet. She doesn’t understand why she can’t talk to her dad whenever she wants. So it’s hard for us and it’s heartbreaking as a family that we are trying not only to cope for ourselves, but we can’t break down in front of our children.”
Barbados TODAY understands Oscar, 35 is an assistant director of dining services at food service company, Compass Group and his girlfriend Magdalena, 25 had just opened a small bakery.
“The few times I met her, I found her to be an amazing young lady and very talented. She has her own small bakery and that was her dream and that’s what she wanted to do,” said Aguilar, who revealed she had spoken with her cousin, Oscar just two days before he left for Barbados.
“They had been planning this for over a year and they were very excited to be taking a vacation to be getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life and when he landed and checked into Barbados, he sent me a picture of his view from his room and I told him to enjoy his well-deserved vacation. I didn’t know of a more deserving person to get such an amazing vacation.”
The couple was staying at the Starfish Discovery Bay Hotel since Saturday. According to reports, the two rented a jet ski from Aftneal Bear Abbey on the beach near Holetown around 3 p.m. and have not been seen or heard from since.
Officials from the Royal Barbados Police Force, the Regional Security Service and the Coast Guard have been scouring the area from the sky and on the ocean. Barbados TODAY understands a submarine is also being used to locate the couple.
Family members from both families were flown into the country yesterday and are being hosted by the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Incorporated.
Barbados TODAY has also been in contact with other family members including Oscar’s mother, Ninfa Urrutia and his brother Danny Suarez who are both struggling to come to grips with the unfolding situation.
kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb
33 thoughts on “Reward offered”
Hope they’re found soon. Praying
Hoping they are safe and ok praying god blessings on them
Hope against all odds that they are found safely. What I do find puzzling is the fact that after just opening a small bakery business she is able to vacation so soon. I am sure all the pieces will come together soon.
So what happened to the jet ski? where is it? If it was found where was it found?
We have pieces, but the pieces aren’t coming together…interesting
Sue Gill
I can’t help but wonder what happened to the jet ski as well, this is so knew to me for Barbados, I prayer for their safe return
First , the person they rent the jet sky from , should be in for serious police questioning……..
People just don’t vanish like that, there is a lot behind this………..
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
This is one fishy story ,,does jet ski sink in less than two hours? Why isn’t the ski found …just feel something going on ,or maybe I watch too many lifetime movies ..
Life jackets are required for jet ski rides…..so drowning nah…this is no pun intended fishy
I jet ski will float so fishy i hope they’re safe
I think the two ports north of Holetown need to be searched thoroughly. Not only the rooms but also all vessels inside and out. A jet ski would also be easily over looked (either floating or partially submerged ) between the vessels docked there. Out to sea is one option up the beach is another. They may be alive somewhere being held against their will.
I think relatives should provide better pictures of them…cuz this pic look like it was drawn with water stencils or something
Who owed the jet ski ?..just saying
So very sad and worrying
Hmmm…offering a reward … smhhhh
Does the young lady have any family who is looking for her cause I haven’t read of any…
Something ain’t adding up
Tia Feliciano look here
Seriously
What if it was a staged disappearance. Those things happen too. New identity.
I’m happy that they have a reward maybe this will encourage locals to start talking.
Maybe the investigators should engage the services of Psychic Astra a self declared clairvoyant. Astra may be able to say whether Harry Houdini came back and had anything to do with this mystery. The thing is, that we live in a world full of events we don’t fully understand. People nowadays are involved in many things to get money, and sometimes they may have to hide. How often have we heard of people faking their own deaths
CSI at work amongst Bajans…ya all could use your wise brains and help find the couple since ya all seem to have the missing pieces of the puzzle that the Police could use..i pray they are found soon…
Yall sound so foolish.
The family members should ask their government to send help instead of accusing our people of not doing enough
The family member should ask their government to send help and stop bashing our people who are doing everything possible.
I grew up near a beach and scenarios like this has happened a couple times before it is much easier to be lost at sea than ppl think
It makes no sense to offer a reward in a case such as this one where someone is lost at sea unless foul play is suspected in the form of abduction.
This is certainly not the first jet ski to disappear off holetown waters.
We have had similar instances before.
These conspiracy theories. wow.
There was once a collision between 2 jet skis ridden by two tourists in holetown. One rider was badly injured and brought to shore by the other on his jet ski. The other bike has never been found . And that was in 2014
Many law enforcement agencies and more are on the job looking for these unfortunate people. Why before that search has come to an end is the family offering a reward?
These people could have planned they own way of disappearing, this is how the ways of life pans out very often………….