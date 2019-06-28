Embassy praying for missing Americans - Barbados Today

United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Linda Taglialatela says the case of the missing American tourists has the fullest attention of the embassy here.

Today, Ambassador Taglialatela told members of the media that the embassy was concerned about the whereabouts of New Jersey residents Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, who vanished after boarding a jet ski in Holetown, on Monday.

She said since the embassy saw its duty of taking care of Americans abroad as important, its officials had been in contact with police and other law enforcement officials and relatives of the missing couple.

“We have people at the embassy who are working with the law enforcement who have been kept apprised of what they are doing. We have been in touch with their families. So we are confident that every effort is being made to find these two individuals,” Ambassador Taglialatela said.

Noting that the sea was a big place, the head of the embassy said that she was aware that in addition to the coast guard combing the sea, the Regional Security System (RSS) has a plane in the air, while persons in the private sector have also offered to have their aircrafts involved in the search.

“I know the coast guard and some private boat owners have been out, along with the individuals who own jet skis. I think everybody is doing what they can do. Not knowing exactly where they took the jet ski and where they went, it’s going to be very difficult to locate them,” she said.

“I hope along with everyone else that they are somewhere safe, but I certainly hope that they will be found shortly.

“We will keep them in our prayers and thoughts and let the police and the coast guard do what they need to do to handle the case,” Taglialatela added.

It was around 3 p.m. when the young couple boarded the jet ski at the Holetown beach. Persons who were present at time, told Barbados TODAY that they were at a loss how the couple could have disappeared amid an abundance of activity and desirable beach conditions.

Today, Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Rodney Inniss says extensive searches by air and sea continued all day but there was no sighting of the couple.

He however assured there are no plans to abandon the search at this stage.