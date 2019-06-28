NIS in good shape after debt restructuring - Barbados Today

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) will not be hampered in the long run as a result of the major haircut that the state-run social security system took when Government restructured the domestic debt under the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme.
This revelation was made by NIS Manager of Investments Luther Jones who explained that while the fund holds a significant amount of the now lowered Government paper, the exposure is not as great as some pundits have suggested.
Responding to a question during a forum hosted by the NIS at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on Wednesday night, Jones explained that while the programme would result in losses initially, the backend of the arrangement will put things back on an even keel.
“The reduction in the bonds will result in a reduction in the principal and interest. However, the interest rate in the latter half has increased by 100 per cent and it is anticipated that the amount of money to be received at the end of the 25-year period will compensate,” he said, as several members of the audience asked for more specifics.
Government owed the NIS $460 million in arrears up to July last year. As at September last year the NIS held just over $3.2 billion in government paper, which means that the fund will bear the brunt of the debt restructuring. Under the domestic debt restructuring bondholders will get reduced interest, longer maturities and in some cases, a reduction in principal.
The NIS will see write-offs of Government debt of about 17.5 per cent per annum for the next four years, while the Central Bank’s Government debt will be written off to the amount of around $1.6 billion or 16 per cent of GDP. This is expected to give Government some short-term fiscal space, but pundits say both institutions would eventually need to be recapitalized.
Back in January, former Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur, criticised Government’s decision to restructure some aspects of its debt.
Questioning Government’s decision to restructure the debt held by the NIS Arthur a former minister of finance, said this move was nothing but “reckless endangerment”. Pointing out that the NIS’ funds did not belong to Government or the National Insurance Board, Arthur said the money belonged to the people of Barbados and was only being managed by the fund “on the basis of a trustee relationship”. He therefore expressed concern that the fund could take a major haircut of close to $1 billion as a result of the debt restructuring.
However, Jones assured Barbadians that NIS is in a financially healthy position with a number of investments that would more than make up for any shortfall.
“The National Insurance does have a sizeable amount of Government bonds but at this point the fund is very viable and I don’t think we have a problem going forward… At this point we have about $4 billion in investments and we believe that would help with the situation,” he said.
19 thoughts on “NIS in good shape after debt restructuring”
That’s the prepared press release. I want numbers including long term projections. This spoon fed journalism needs to stop.
I guess we too Dumb for Financial Statements. Maybe I wrong and have to purchase a Nation in order to see the published Financial statements.
Hmmmmmm
i dont like it, its the tax payers money you all playing with, it should be repaid even if it take a longer period.poor people have they water turn off for $100.00 and less.
i fire the wuk. one day at a time sweet JESUS……………..
This is a downright lie. If the Credit Unions recently complained about the financial lost they suffered as a direct result of the government’s debt restructuring exercise, then how can the NIS suffer a lost of almost a billion dollars and not be affected?
The continuing lies of this government will bankrupt this country and impoverish poor people.
BS
When last has the NIS produced up to date financial statements?
Hmmmm good is quite blase` this has me a tad uncomfortable. 3.2 billion in useless Government bonds….
If it so good I went there the 11th for a stamp ain’t get a cheque yet today is the 28th
The minister and the employee obviously singing from a different hymn sheet.
This employee was obviously instructed to conduct a ‘damage control’ job.
When we gine start paying back our foreign debt?
I hope it shaping up to release to the ppl
Why are some taxpayers calling the NIS and the call-in programs every day complaining about not receiving their NIS benefits for months; if In fact the NIS is in good financial standing???
“Pointing out that the NIS’ funds did not belong to Government or the National Insurance Board, Arthur said the money belonged to the people of Barbados and was only being managed by the fund “on the basis of a trustee relationship”. He therefore expressed concern that the fund could take a major haircut of close to $1 billion as a result of the debt restructuring”………
Was he wrong?
The NIS will see write-offs of Government debt of about 17.5 per cent per annum for the next four years……
We need figures
Our money is being written off for Government.
Can I have my water bill that is in arrears written off?
That is a load of CRAP. The NIS fund like every other fund world wide is in trouble and risk going broke even before the write down, write off and premiums owed by a broke Government. Reason changing demographic. Too many old people living longer , not enough young people in the work force to support them. No interest being paid on Bonds world wide. This is the issue facing First World Countries today even with growing economies. Negative Interest Bonds . UnpredictableStock Markets, Volatile Currencies. Barbados is in a more desperate situation. The previous Government raped and plundered the NIS Fund. Did not pay Its contributions . The Treasury is broke. A lot of people have lost there jobs. More job losses over the next 2 years are still to come. All of the educated, intelligent young and middle age persons are leaving for Canada, USA and other parts of the World. Our Country is being hollowed out leaving the Aged, Infirm, Very Young and Very Poor.None who can afford to pay tax or work or pay NIS Contributions. The truth is too scary to comprehend and has been for sometime so we spin it. The solution is immigration. That is why Germany allowed in 800 thousand refugees so the country could have a future.
I said so before and I will say it again: Please do not touch my NIS contributory pension. I earned every cent of that money.
Life offers opportunities,but not guarantees!