New job interrupts rehab - Barbados Today

A young man who cut short his drug rehabilitation programme because of new employment has been told that he must make sacrifices.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick gave the advice to Shaquille Alexander Thornhill, of No. 37 Hillview Apartments, Durant’s Gardens, Christ Church in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty over two months ago to possession, possession with intent to supply and possession with intent to traffic 5.6 grammes of cocaine on April 10, 2019.

Following his plea he was ordered to complete drug counseling. When he appeared today however it was revealed that he has failed to attend some sessions.

“I gained some employment and it messed with it,” was the candid response from Thornhill when asked to explain himself.

The young man went on the say that he had got a job and worked seven days a week. The magistrate told him that while gaining employment was commendable and a step in the right direction he could not violate the court’s order.

“You need to make the sacrifice. This is more important right now because this is about the rest of your life. Don’t tell me that you got a job for seven days a week and you can’t get to the programme. You fellas get these opportunities and just waste them and these things cost money,” Frederick told Thornill who then gave the assurance that he would make the time to complete the programme as ordered by Frederick.

He returns before the magistrate on August 30.