US provides aircraft to assist in search for missing tourists - Barbados Today

The search continues for the missing American couple, Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25.
On Saturday morning, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Kerrie Symmonds gave an update on the search for the couple who disappeared off the West Coast of Barbados on Monday.
With the additional 72 hours lapsing on Sunday at 6:30 p.m., Symmonds said he will be providing daily updates on the progress of the search.
Flanked by Acting Lieutenant Commander Ryan Alleyne and Barbados Defence Force Chief of Staff, Glynne Grannum, the minister revealed the search party has travelled to the north and north east of Barbados.
With assistance from an Air Force C130 from the US Government, the search has spanned the south western and south eastern side of St Vincent and St Lucia, and as far north as the western side of Martinique.
Symmonds denied reports that the bodies of Devil and Suarez were discovered off the coast of St Lucia, saying that the rumours were “entirely untrue”.
“I urge us [Barbadians] to be mindful of the fact that the couple both have families on the island at this point and what they are going through is really unimaginable. It is a tremendous level of personal pain, distress and concern; and what is really most unhelpful for them to be put through emotional peaks and troughs like a rollercoaster based on empty speculation of what is largely idle gossip.”
When questioned about the equipping Jet Ski operators with GPS in the future, the Minister of Tourism stated that an examination of the regulatory environment of the business was needed.
“This brings it sharp into focus that this is a matter that we as a country need to reflect on,” he said.
Symmonds announced that another update will be given on Sunday, June 30 at 9:45 a.m. (KK)
9 thoughts on “US provides aircraft to assist in search for missing tourists”
If they are using US cell phones then you need to ask the American government
Tourism Minister as articulate as ever. Doing a great PR job on this matter and wider tourism matters .
We need more like him in both public and private sector.
He knows that tourist has worldwide choice and the ‘user experience ‘ is the order of the day.
May Gob Bless Barbados on the road to recovery
It is about time that they search from above.
DAVE MAYERS What has this do to do with the eloquence,or sweet talk of a ruddy politician? People’s lives are at stake here. Families are suffering.
Dear God have mercy n let the couple be found in jesus Name I pray comfort the family n friends in their grief this is very heartbreaking
I hope they feel better after the Americans search also.
This is a big charade, those ppl were high profile ppl, and were picked up by a USA SUB, it was all arrange, we all know jet skis dont sink, do your research on jet skies, ,, maybe by now the ppl change the ability of the jet ski, and one is it dont sink, the USA was in this from the start, have you ever head the USA EMBASSY ketp so qiuit on such a thing, hell no, money pass. and for the fact that the jet ski operator didnt day until hours later says alot, its not normal for yje US EMBASSY TOO BE QUIET, ,, WELL DONT US,, i am sure when some one reall look inot this you will hear,,
i know that a drone with a gun, might seek me out now, but its wat it is,, a mosquito might bring some thing to kill to kill me, ,,
@Roger: You have gone off the deep end, so to speak.