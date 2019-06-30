Hope fades for missing American couple - Barbados Today

The local coast guard was continuing a search on Sunday for missing American couple, Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Kerrie Symmonds said.
Suarez, 32, and Devil, 25, went missing after renting a jet ski and headed out to sea on June 24.
Symmonds said the search continued throughout the day on Saturday, and the reconnaissance aircraft provided by the United States Air Force would have now done 300 nautical square miles between Barbados and North West of St Vincent and the Grenadines and South West of Martinique; and a further 300 nautical square miles West North West of Martinique.
“There’s been no evidence of sign of the missing couple,” Symmonds said during an update to the media on Sunday.
He said the United States Air Force has recalled the aircraft.
He said Saturday’s search also involved the RSS and local coast guard vessels on the western, north and eastern side of the island, going into the coves and inlets around Barbados in the hope of seeing some sign of life.
“Regrettably, those searches have come up empty handed,” he said.
The couple was staying at the Starfish Discovery Bay Hotel at the time they went missing.
Members of both families have been flown into the country and are being hosted by the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Incorporated.
Symmonds said with the passage of time, the window or prospect of happy outcome becomes “smaller and smaller”.
26 thoughts on “Hope fades for missing American couple”
We all hoped and Prayed for a positive outcome but…….To the parties involved in or who contributed in any way in the search for this young couple we say a tremendous thank you…Many of you went beyond the call of duty and on a voluntary basis (free) many frustrated faces came back to shore only to go out again and start all over. We thank you…All of you guys deserve to be recognized.
Very sad
done a runner..check out the caves in St. lucy
Really bizarre
Is there some list of the boats and vessels that might have been in the area on that day, we should have checked them to see if they saw anything. This is a strange event and my prayers are with the families. It is very difficult to put closure to such a situation. May God be with you all at this time.
Doesn’t make sense …. jet ski operators treasure their rides …. they make lots of noise as soon as a tourist exceeds the limits on distance and time… especially with gas being so expensive ….. I want to know where are their passports and did they buy any life insurance recently!
What on earth happened to them??
This story is sooo strange
Who said the jet skied to one of the ports in the north and then hitch a ride on a private Yacht?
Tia Feliciano
This whole this is crazy how far could they have got in 30 mins
Two other jets skies and the coast guard was out looking straight away
It’s sooo strange
How does a whole jet ski Just vanish !!!
The families of the couple are saying that not enough has been done. Checking cell phone towers, for instance.
I do not perceive death. Sorry, I do not.
My opinion: Staged disappearance. Done gone from our shores with a new ID. Police where they come from should be busy looking doing background checks.
They runaway
Hope it’s not something that was plan
Hi,as I ALWAYS say GOD knows best, leave it up to him,.
From the first time I heard this story is said it sounds strange and I didn’t want to assume, well i held my tongue long enough now, it don’t take a scholar to figure out y not even the jet ski was found, they know what they had planned….
Stop using Barbados to do wonna $#÷¥€….who want to cuss me cuss muh ah doh k, I have d broadest back in the World.
they should of sent in drones..
I had hoped there would have been some news about this couple…even if only to give the families closure. Not knowing is worst. Now this may not be a frequently occuring event but perhaps we can put better safety measures or requirements in place for jet skis or small boats in general. Not sure if this means transponders of some sort on the vessels and or life jackets to make location easier OR some other suitable device. Anything to not have a repetition of this possibly avoidable situation in the future. Prayers go out to their family and friends in this their time of grief and frustration.
Look, a jet ski don’t jus sink, why are we ignoring the obvious ?
Search was started way too late
Not a word on this
Keep your comments respectful to the family and friends of these two people.
People just don’t go missing without any explanation, there usually found dead or alive ….hopefully alive and well but it’s just very strange
I agree with you but I pray I am wrong. moms words
there is more to the mortar than in the pistle. i know some one will give me the right *proverb*