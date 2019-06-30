Soca For Her rocks Sugarland - Barbados Today

Hypasounds fans got more than their fill of him last night when the artiste staged his first-ever concert at Sugarland Gardens, St Peter.

The concert, aptly billed Soca For Her, saw screaming female fans flocking in front the stage to get a close-up view of their favourite artistes.

Cellphones came out as they made sure to capture moments of the epic show either via pictures or video.

The DJ turn entertainer, took patrons on a musical journey from his first soca release in 2006 Sunshine Girl to 2019 with his mega hit song Fair Sa.

But the men too joined in the fun and partied the night away some accompanying women while others while were in groups soaking up the entertainment.

Some of the creme de la creme of Crop Over performed at the six hour-long event as well. Edwin, Lil Rick, Peter Ram, Marzville, Mikey, Faddah Fox, Scrilla, King Bubba and Just D shared the stage with the man of the hour as all paid tribute and showed respect to him during their respective sets.

An emotional Hypasounds thanked his family, fans, sponsors, fellow artistes and all who have supported him throughout the years. (IMC)