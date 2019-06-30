Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street - Barbados Today

A 51-year-old woman was recuperating at home on Sunday after she was stabbed while on Swan Street, police said.
The incident happened on Saturday.
The woman, of a St Michael address, was treated and discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Police told Barbados TODAY that a man is being questioned in connection with the matter.
4 thoughts on “Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street”
Wish her well
Sorry to hear
Kathleen Hunte (Jennings) what about this post did u find funny?
Praying for a speedy recovery