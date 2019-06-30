Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street - Barbados Today

Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 30, 2019

A 51-year-old woman was recuperating at home on Sunday after she was stabbed while on Swan Street, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday.

The woman, of a St Michael address, was treated and discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Police told Barbados TODAY that a man is being questioned in connection with the matter.

4 thoughts on “Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street

  1. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    Wish her well

      -   Reply
  2. Andrea BrathwaiteAndrea Brathwaite

    Sorry to hear

      -   Reply
  3. Adamma LupitaAdamma Lupita

    Kathleen Hunte (Jennings) what about this post did u find funny?

      -   Reply
  4. Adamma LupitaAdamma Lupita

    Praying for a speedy recovery

      -   Reply

