Accused ordered to Psychiatric Hospital - Barbados Today

Accused ordered to Psychiatric Hospital

Accused ordered to Psychiatric Hospital

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 1, 2019

Suffering from a case of delirium tremens, described as a rapid onset of confusion usually caused by withdrawal from alcohol, a 39-year-old man could hardly sit, stand or walk when he appeared before the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Jason Omar Maynard’s shaking was so bad that Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch was unable to read an indecent assault charge to him.

Instead he made an urgent order for the accused labourer to be taken to the Psychiatric Hospital.

Officers who escorted the Eastbourne No. 2 resident into the court informed the magistrate that he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal.

Maynard, will reappear before the court on July 22.

2 thoughts on "Accused ordered to Psychiatric Hospital

  1. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite

    If this man is Alcohol dependent ….?
    If you ” Stop” Alcohol intake.. suddenly it can be
    dangerous….you need to be careful , and reduce
    Intake slowly ….

      -   Reply
  2. Shelly BlackmanShelly Blackman

    Sad!

      -   Reply

