Accused ordered to Psychiatric Hospital - Barbados Today

Suffering from a case of delirium tremens, described as a rapid onset of confusion usually caused by withdrawal from alcohol, a 39-year-old man could hardly sit, stand or walk when he appeared before the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Jason Omar Maynard’s shaking was so bad that Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch was unable to read an indecent assault charge to him.

Instead he made an urgent order for the accused labourer to be taken to the Psychiatric Hospital.

Officers who escorted the Eastbourne No. 2 resident into the court informed the magistrate that he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal.

Maynard, will reappear before the court on July 22.