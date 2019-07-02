Bajans urged to ‘Tek It Easy’ - Barbados Today

The National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) launched an initiative to get Barbadians to Tek It Easy this Crop Over, enlisting entertainer Edwin Yearwood in the effort.

A six-week media campaign, Tek It Easy, is anchored by the song Take It Easy, which was composed by Yearwood, to encourage party goers to take it easy while attending fetes, especially reminding them not to drink and drive.

Speaking during this morning’s launch, held at NCSA’s headquarters on First Avenue, Belleville, Deputy Manager Troy Wickham also disclosed that the council would be teaming up with Jaycees International (JCI) to host its Safe and Sober safety campaign, now in its third year, a project which was designed to combat the high accident rate over the Crop Over season.

Wickham said: “Summer is one of the most festive periods in Barbados. History has shown us that during this period persons tend to indulge in the consumption of more substances than usual especially alcohol.

“With that being said, we have decided to have a greater presence out there spreading the word to encourage the population to make wise choices while having fun.

“These choices would include continuous promotion of responsible alcohol drinking and designated driving; sharing of safety practices to prevent drunk driving and the promotion of safe sex during the Crop Over season.

“We are also concerned with the alarmingly high statistics reported by The Royal Barbados Police Force, the Barbados Road Safety Association and several insurance companies across the island.”

NCSA Board Member Kevon Henry, who was also involved in planning the campaign, said all efforts would be made to ensure that the message of responsibility reaches as many Barbadians as possible. Henry said NCSA would be utilising two popular radio stations in addition to several social media platforms to reach the public.

Henry said: “We are going to be asking Barbadians to take it easy for Crop Over. We want people to be able to think twice before they drink that last drink.

“We want people to be able to think twice before they decide to engage in unhealthy sexual practices, before they engage in violence, before they engage in anything that would do detriment to themselves. Tek It Easy will also bring to light some of the work of the NCSA.”

Yearwood was not at the launch because he was travelling. His manager, Ingrid Holder, said that he was pleased to be a part of the project, which seeks to have a positive outcome for Barbadians.