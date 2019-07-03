Murder #31: Bank Hall shooting victim dies - Barbados Today

Murder #31: Bank Hall shooting victim dies

Sandy Deane
Published on
July 3, 2019

Barbados has recorded its 31st murder for the year, as one of two young men shot in last night’s gun attack outside a Bank Hall shop died tonight from his injuries.

Ackeem Jabarry Leon, 27, of 3rd Avenue Mannings Land, Bank Hall, St Michael, who was shot several times near his home died just after 7 p.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Around 9:20 p.m. last night, several men in a vehicle drove up, got out, opened fire and drove off, police said.

A second man, aged 25, whose name has not been disclosed, was apparently shot in the left side of the head.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-1789, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any Police Station.

5 thoughts on “Murder #31: Bank Hall shooting victim dies

  1. Kim RamsayKim Ramsay

    Smh

      -   Reply
  2. Pauline BrownePauline Browne

    My condolences to the family and friends

      -   Reply
  3. Ryan BayneRyan Bayne

    30 + 1 = 31.

      -   Reply
  4. Mani SlaterMani Slater

    These men above the law no fear….smh

      -   Reply
  5. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite

    It’s becoming a weekly accurance on this small
    Island …! Dodds and the Graveyards Filling up Quick .. While Government stands by and does nothing as usual ….! Such a Shame ……

      -   Reply

