Parents remanded - Barbados Today

Given the worrying gun violence plaguing the country, Bridgetown Magistrate Douglas Frederick today made the “heart-wrenching” decision to remand the parents of two minors to Dodds.

However, he held 21-year-old Leeann Sasha King, of Olivies Gap, Tudor Bridge, St Michael – the mother of children ages two and four – for two weeks in order to allow law enforcement officers time to conduct their investigation.

The father of King’s children, 25-year-old Kyle Chad Rasheem Archer, of 59 Bayview Avenue, Bayville, St Michael was not so lucky. He was remanded to the St Philip institution for 28 days.

The two are charged with entering City Centre Mall as a trespasser and stealing $601 belonging to Ronald Kirton on June 27. It is further alleged that Archer had a firearm with him at the time of the offence.

Prosecutor police constable Kevin Forde objected to bail for the two based on the

nature and seriousness of the charge. He argued that a firearm is alleged to have been used while the crime was being committed and pointed to Archer’s antecedents saying that the accused had prior convictions for similar offences.

King, the prosecutor said, had no antecedents but he objected to bail on the basis of joint enterprise and “conspiracy”.

“The offence is aggravated burglary which is a very serious offence,” Forde stated.

In applying for bail for accused King, attorney-at-law Harry Husbands argued that his client was a good candidate for bail based on her clean record even though she had a pending assault case in another court.

“All matters are serious . . . but I wouldn’t like that to be used against her because she is innocent until proven guilty,” he submitted on behalf of the mother of two.

The lawyer also disclosed that warrants had been executed at his client’s house on two occasions.

Archer meanwhile, who had no legal representation told the magistrate that he was still a good candidate for bail despite his antecedents. He admitted that he had two robbery cases pending in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court but always attended his hearings.

“I don’t see why bail should be [denied] based on my past. I already paid my debt to society,” said Archer who went on to argue that he was a working man having had a bartending job for the past two months and doing “small hustles” on the side.

“I take care of my kids. Right now my main concern is my children. I have been in custody since Sunday,” the accused explained.

After speaking to the magistrate Archer said if the court were to remand one and grant bail to the other he would rather that King be released.

“Both of us are good parents. She is a good mother . . . but no one wants to be incarcerated,” Archer stated.

However, Frederick told Archer that he could not give him bail at this time and remanded him to Dodds until July 31.

He then informed King that he would also have to keep her for the time being.

“Your situation is heart-wrenching. I studied your situation for a long time because you have these little children but on the back of it you know we want to rid the society of guns and things. And if there is an allegation that a gun was used I am going to give the police sometime to look for this gun without them saying that you get in the way but that will have a shelf life,” the No. 1 District ‘A’ Court magistrate said before giving the

accused mother a July 17 date to reappear in court.