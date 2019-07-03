Union and Massy talking - Barbados Today

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) and management of Massy Distribution are one step closer to finding a resolution to the grievances which led to employees downing tools yesterday.

That is according to BWU general secretary Senator Toni Moore, who says she expects the issues confronting workers to be ironed out in a meeting next Monday.

Scores of workers walked off the job on Tuesday following a breakdown in talks with the company’s management over salary negotiations and unsatisfactory working conditions.

The employees claim they are being made to work in hot conditions in the warehouse, which they say is in dire need of industrial cleaning.

In a press release issued this afternoon, Moore told members of the media that the union had been successful in arranging a meeting with senior management of Massy Distribution.

She described today’s five-hour meeting as “productive”.

“Following a work stoppage yesterday the Barbados Workers’ Union and management from Massy Distribution met today in a meeting that commenced around 9:30 a.m. and concluded just before 3 p.m.

“The meeting sought to address the concerns that led to the stoppage yesterday. During that meeting we were able to have a very open and frank discussion around the undercurrents that led to the workers’ actions yesterday,” Moore revealed.

“But beyond that, we got the opportunity to examine where the meeting broke down yesterday and we had a very productive exercise in trying to bring closure to the points of difference.”

The general secretary said she was hopeful that an agreement would be reached at that next meeting scheduled for next week Monday when she hoped other outstanding areas could be concluded.

“The discussions were very cordial and constructive and therefore we anticipate that we should be able to close off all outstanding areas in that meeting,” Senator Moore said.