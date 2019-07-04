God’s Plan! - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

God’s Plan!

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 4, 2019

Keann Walters has placed fourth in the international gospel competition dubbed Gosgem Vocal Training Project Competition.

Walters, who was the lone Caribbean participant, was chosen in the judges’ deliberations to receive an opportunity to record an original single with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Danny Duncan.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY, she said receiving the position was an act from God as there were only three positions available, but God made a way for her to receive what she needed.

“During the judge’s deliberation which was an hour-long process, they decided to give a fourth position, and they gave it to me and that was completely unexpected. It was a great joy receiving that information,” she said.

Walters revealed she will still have an opportunity to be mentored by international gospel artiste Sinach as the competition has decided to allow all eleven finalists to have that opportunity.

“I believe this would be the next step for me because the way they do things is on a large scale and I believe there is a bigger exposure to be had. I believe it is a next step for me to branch out in ministry and to spread the gospel,” she said.

The gospel artiste and Psalmist at Rhema International Ministries said her church had already begun to celebrate her achievements.

“We always back one another; once anyone is doing something they always back them and get help for them so they can be successful,” she said.

Walters wished to thank all the people who would have supported her on this journey.

“In the beginning, I was wondering how many people would support me in this and I was overwhelmed by the response. I would like to tell everyone thank you – from the media houses to the radio stations, corporate persons, persons on the street who did not know me nor I know them, but they just obliged for me and for the cause… I cannot say thank you enough,” Walters said.

She told Barbados TODAY that once her travel arrangements are finalized, she would provide an update on when she would be leaving for vocal training and recording in the US. (LG)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

20 thoughts on “God’s Plan!

  1. Diane QuinnDiane Quinn

    Congratulations to you

      -   Reply
  2. Elmonda TrotmanElmonda Trotman

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  3. Janelle CoppinJanelle Coppin

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  4. Daphne GriffithDaphne Griffith

    Congrats

      -   Reply
  5. Mazie TaylorMazie Taylor

    Well done

      -   Reply
  6. Debra CorbinDebra Corbin

    Congratulations n much more blessings to you my sis.

      -   Reply
  7. Barbara GreeneBarbara Greene

    Congratulations to you Keanne well done

      -   Reply
  8. Russell MargaretRussell Margaret

    Congrats Keanne.

      -   Reply
  9. Deborah GriffithDeborah Griffith

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  10. Jai SunshyneJai Sunshyne

    Congrats

      -   Reply
  11. Rhonda BoyceRhonda Boyce

    Congrats thank you God

      -   Reply
  12. Marcia BladesMarcia Blades

    Congratulations Keann…

      -   Reply
  13. DE

    Good going. Keep on going. Congrats

      -   Reply
  14. Yukelin GriffithYukelin Griffith

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  15. Michelle WattsMichelle Watts

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  16. Nol QueenNol Queen

    Hi, congratulations

      -   Reply
  17. Yvette HeadleyYvette Headley

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  18. Jennifer GreavesJennifer Greaves

    Congrats

      -   Reply
  19. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    Congrats

      -   Reply
  20. Avery BowenAvery Bowen

    Congratulations

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Parents remanded
July 4, 2019
Two shot at Bank Hall shop
July 3, 2019
Door's closed
July 3, 2019
Murder #31
July 4, 2019
Teenager on remand
July 3, 2019
Teenager rescued from well rushed to QEH
July 4, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs