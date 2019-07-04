Linking the past and present - Barbados Today

The St Andrew Parish Independence Committee’s 2019 project will focus on recording the parish’s heritage. The project titled St Andrew Ah Come From… Our History, Our Culture, Our Future, Our Choice, also seeks to highlight outstanding individuals who would have contributed to the development of the parish.

During a Heritage Day and Project Launch at the A. Dacosta Edwards Primary School, Parish Ambassadors Damon Boyce and Diamond Payne told Barbados TODAY that while focusing on successful entrepreneurs from the parish, they would also make an effort to further develop established businesses and to set up new ones.

“Our project is based on the heritage of our parish. For the project, we decided to highlight a couple of our heroes who have contributed significantly to the development of the parish and what it is today.

“Some of the heroes we have identified are Ermie Bourne whom the highway is named after; A. Dacosta Edwards whom the school was renamed after, and we have also identified Mr Jerry Lynch,” Boyce said.

“Most of our heroes are entrepreneurs. So what the parish committee [has done] is to look for current entrepreneurs in St Andrew to help them develop into more established businesses,” Payne added.

The ambassadors said the aim of the Heritage Day was to equip students with relevant information about St Andrew. The students not only learned about “the heroes of St Andrew”, but they also enjoyed entertainment from the Alleyne School band.

Sculptor Cecil Webb was also present to show his work to the students and teachers. (AH)