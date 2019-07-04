No bail for robbery accused - Barbados Today

A 28-year-old man will remain on remand at HMP Dodds despite pleas for him to be allowed to go home to prepare his daughter for the new school year.

In his application for bail before Magistrate Douglas Frederick yesterday Dario Rico Morris, of 2nd Avenue Richmond Gap, St Michael first stated that his “aunt can’t see” and needed his help as he lived with her.

“I in prison for 28 days . . . I does be there for my family sir,” Morris said.

However, Magistrate Douglas Frederick informed him that he had too many charges pending in the system against him.

“You have matters pending . . . and then you find your name getting call again. You got bail and your name get called again and . . . again,” the magistrate stated as he informed Morris that he would not be getting bail.

It was then that the accused told the magistrate: “I want to get home to my family Sir. . . I have a get my daughter to school”.

His sister who was in court confirmed that he had a child who was going to school for the first time in September but she “getting organised”.

Morris was remanded for a further 28 days to reappear before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 31.

He is accused of entering Beautylicious as a trespasser between May 14 and 15 and stealing 198 packages of hair value $54, 350 belonging to No.1 Beauty Supply.