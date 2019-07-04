Owner vows moving Sayes Court derelicts - Barbados Today

Abandoned cars, rodents and a blocked street could soon be a thing of the past for the residents of Beryl Lane, Sayes Court, Christ Church.

That’s because the neighbour whose derelict vehicles created a headache for the community has promised they will be moved within a week.

When pressed for a comment, the owner of the vehicles, Roger King, told Barbados TODAY he was currently working to have the cars removed.

He said he had inherited the house on the death of his sister and had been “busy doing a lot of stuff to it”.

King said he had already made plans to have a nearby plot of land cleared to store the vehicles.

“I am working on it so the vehicles should be moved within a week. I’ve already made the arrangements,” he told Barbados TODAY.

Delvin Rawlins, who has been residing in the close-knit Christ Church community for over four decades, complained to Barbados TODAY that King, his next door neighbour, had parked the derelict cars in the gap, preventing vehicles from passing through.

In addition, he said six vehicles had also attracted rodents, which were causing another problem for residents.

He said the road had been impassable for the past two years.

Rawlins said residents had reached a boiling point and were in the process of signing a petition which they intended to take to the Ministry of Health.

“This road has been blocked for over two years and there is another vehicle which has been parked here for 20 years or more,” he said.

“We’ve contacted the Ministry of Health on more than one occasion, but nothing has been done.”

Resident Glyne Trotman also expressed concern about the blocked road.

He said a health inspector had visited the area about three weeks ago and directed King to move the vehicles but nothing had been done so far.

Another resident said the situation was especially worrisome as no emergency vehicle could pass if an accident occurred.

“If something was to happen through the gap, a fire truck, ambulance, or even the police wouldn’t be able to gain access,” he said.

Another resident told Barbados TODAY the parked cars sometimes led to them not having their garbage collected.

He said that very often the sanitation truck by-passed the street as it could not gain access.

randybennett@barbadostoday.bb