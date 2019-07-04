Porter remanded on indictable charges - Barbados Today

A 25-year-old porter, charged in connection with three indictable matters, was remanded by the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

Zaheer Miguel Alleyne, of Upper Kew Road, Bank Hall, St Michael is accused of unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct on June 1 which placed Shafiq Mapp in danger of death or some other serious bodily harm.

On that same date, he is further alleged to have damaged Anderson Sanford’s house on two different occasions without lawful excuse or was reckless as to whether such property would be damaged.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges

Allen however pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on July 2.

The illegal drug was found under a carpet in his bedroom when police executed a search warrant there.

Prosecuting the case, Sergeant Edwin Pinder objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offences, fears that if granted bail Allyene would reoffend, the strength of the evidence as well as for the protection of the accused and the society.

After hearing the submissions of both sides Magistrate Douglas Frederick remanded Allyene to HMP Dodds until August 2.