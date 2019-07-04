Teenager rescued from well rushed to QEH - Barbados Today

17-year-old Kyriq Boyce was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after he was rescued from a 100ft well at Martin Road, The Pine, St Michael by personnel of the Barbados Fire Service.
The teenager fell into the well just after 12:30 p.m. and was removed one hour later in an unconscious state.
( more details as they come to hand)
29 thoughts on “Teenager rescued from well rushed to QEH”
He dead
My condolences to his family this sad
My condolences to the family
What is it with so many people falling in wells lately?!
So sad ,heart breaking
did it say he died???? what the hell
My condolences to his family
Look this now mek my head hurt…
So sad…
Sending comfort to his family n friends
A time to live at times today a time to laugh and it’s time to cry I give my condolences to this family .
Sad news
My prayers go out to the family and may he rest in peace
Wish him well
Again!!! About time there is a statutory law that if a house is being moved, demolished or abandoned the Wells should be filled in or covered securely not with a sheet of galvanise supported by a couple of breeze blocks.
Health and Safety suppose top to be top priority.
Thoughts, prayers for
With that said, A huge Thank you to the emergency services May Jah continue to guide and Protect you all whilst carrying out life saving rescue.
Sad thing hope the housing people will fix those well covers that could have happened to anyone
May he rest in peace and condolences to his family
Like the lost of sunlight
On a cloudy afternoon
Gone too soon. Don’t know you, but it leaves me with a sad feeling.
Sad condolences
May the people in this community and Barbados support this family. This is sad. And the Government get these well covers check some were around for years and not even done properly.
Very sad my condolences to his family and friends rip
Oh my loss boy!! This takes sadness to a whole other level..
My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Well, it has finally happened: some dies from falling into a well. I guess now those whose job it is to look after our safety will rush to make legislation mandating property owners to have their wells covered. I continue to be astounded that we could have so many unsecured wells in this society.
This is sad my condolences to his love ones Bajan government please secure these well cover parents talk to the kids about walking on wells
My sincere condolences to the family, prayer God hive strength at this time
Hi,So SAD. MY condolences to the families, RIP.
This is very sad. My sympathy to his family and friends…
The article said the boy was RESCUED and in an UNCONCIOUS STATE and people asking IF HE DEAD….what the bird?…others sending out condolences jack.