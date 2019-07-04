Teenager rescued from well rushed to QEH - Barbados Today

Teenager rescued from well rushed to QEH

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
July 4, 2019

17-year-old Kyriq Boyce was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after he was rescued from a 100ft well at Martin Road, The Pine, St Michael by personnel of the Barbados Fire Service.

The teenager fell into the well just after 12:30 p.m. and was removed one hour later in an unconscious state.

( more details as they come to hand)

29 thoughts on “Teenager rescued from well rushed to QEH

  1. Cheryl SobersCheryl Sobers

    He dead

      -   Reply
  2. Aquarius RoseAquarius Rose

    My condolences to his family this sad

      -   Reply
  3. Lisa GriffithLisa Griffith

    My condolences to the family

      -   Reply
  4. Andrea AtkinsAndrea Atkins

    What is it with so many people falling in wells lately?!

      -   Reply
  5. Cheryl Alleyne-BrooksCheryl Alleyne-Brooks

    So sad ,heart breaking

      -   Reply
  6. Alicia BoyceAlicia Boyce

    did it say he died???? what the hell

      -   Reply
  7. Roy HughesRoy Hughes

    My condolences to his family

      -   Reply
  8. Kim GaskinKim Gaskin

    Look this now mek my head hurt…
    So sad…
    Sending comfort to his family n friends

      -   Reply
  9. Violet B LenmanViolet B Lenman

    A time to live at times today a time to laugh and it’s time to cry I give my condolences to this family .

      -   Reply
  10. Veronica Trotman-RobertsVeronica Trotman-Roberts

    Sad news

      -   Reply
  11. Ryan BayneRyan Bayne
      -   Reply
  12. Yvonne SheppardYvonne Sheppard

    My prayers go out to the family and may he rest in peace

      -   Reply
  13. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    Wish him well

      -   Reply
  14. Veroniva BoyceVeroniva Boyce

    Again!!! About time there is a statutory law that if a house is being moved, demolished or abandoned the Wells should be filled in or covered securely not with a sheet of galvanise supported by a couple of breeze blocks.
    Health and Safety suppose top to be top priority.
    Thoughts, prayers for
    With that said, A huge Thank you to the emergency services May Jah continue to guide and Protect you all whilst carrying out life saving rescue.

      -   Reply
  15. Veronica Trotman-RobertsVeronica Trotman-Roberts

    Sad thing hope the housing people will fix those well covers that could have happened to anyone

      -   Reply
  16. Keithann BkennedyKeithann Bkennedy

    May he rest in peace and condolences to his family

      -   Reply
  17. Russell MargaretRussell Margaret

    Like the lost of sunlight
    On a cloudy afternoon
    Gone too soon. Don’t know you, but it leaves me with a sad feeling.

      -   Reply
  18. Debra D BroomeDebra D Broome
      -   Reply
  19. Pauline LowePauline Lowe

    Sad condolences

      -   Reply
  20. Lionel GittensLionel Gittens

    May the people in this community and Barbados support this family. This is sad. And the Government get these well covers check some were around for years and not even done properly.

      -   Reply
  21. Yvette HeadleyYvette Headley

    Very sad my condolences to his family and friends rip

      -   Reply
  22. Pat BBPat BB

    Oh my loss boy!! This takes sadness to a whole other level..
    My sincere condolences to his family and friends.

      -   Reply
  23. Olutoye WalrondOlutoye Walrond

    Well, it has finally happened: some dies from falling into a well. I guess now those whose job it is to look after our safety will rush to make legislation mandating property owners to have their wells covered. I continue to be astounded that we could have so many unsecured wells in this society.

      -   Reply
  24. Cathy WardeCathy Warde

    This is sad my condolences to his love ones Bajan government please secure these well cover parents talk to the kids about walking on wells

      -   Reply
  25. Cheryll LewisCheryll Lewis
      -   Reply
  26. Cheryll LewisCheryll Lewis

    My sincere condolences to the family, prayer God hive strength at this time

      -   Reply
  27. Nol QueenNol Queen

    Hi,So SAD. MY condolences to the families, RIP.

      -   Reply
  28. Joy WaldronJoy Waldron

    This is very sad. My sympathy to his family and friends…

      -   Reply
  29. harry turnover

    The article said the boy was RESCUED and in an UNCONCIOUS STATE and people asking IF HE DEAD….what the bird?…others sending out condolences jack.

      -   Reply

