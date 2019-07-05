No materials to fix wells! - Barbados Today

No materials to fix wells!

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 5, 2019

The National Housing Corporation simply did not have the money nor the materials available to repair the well where Kyrique Boyce lost his life.

The 17-year-old died this afternoon after falling into the 100-feet well situated at #16 Martin Road, Pine, St Michael.

Irate residents complained to Barbados TODAY, that for over a year they had repeatedly called the National Housing Corporation (NHC) to fix that particular well along with several others.

A resident looking into the 100-feet well into which Kyrique Boyce fell.
However, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Lands Charles Griffith revealed that a lack of financial resources had hampered the ministry’s efforts.

Griffith, who visited the family of the deceased this afternoon, promised that action would be taken.

“We have taken stock at what is happening at that location and the other locations and I could assure all of those residents who are living in those housing estates that we will rectify the situation as soon as possible.

“We have been cash-strapped for a while as it relates to dealing with issues like this but we understand the significance of fixing these wells. It is unfortunate that this situation would have happened today, but the NHC and the ministry are actively on the job dealing with the situation,” Griffith said.

An employee at the NHC’s depot in the Pine and Wildey, told Barbados TODAY the NHC simply did not have the materials available to repair them.

“We have had some problems with this well and other wells. We were supposed to do these wells but materials were slow in coming and that is the problem.

“In years gone by, when we wanted materials we would have it stored at the depot, but now we have to order it and it does not come swiftly. Sometimes it takes two or three weeks to come and that is the problem we are having,” he said.

When asked if residents had been asking the NHC to repair the damaged wells in the area for the past few months, the supervisor responded, “Months? They’ve been complaining for years, but I only took over in October and I’ve been trying to get a lot of things done which had not been done over the years,” he added.

However, he said repairs on the well would begin as soon as possible tomorrow morning.

He said overnight the well would be properly covered to prevent any other accidents.

However, he explained that the NHC would have some difficulty in reaching some of the wells, as residents had built structures in some instances which prevented them from gaining access.

He suggested that most of the wells in the Pine should be abandoned and new wells should be constructed.

11 thoughts on “No materials to fix wells!

  1. Corï CartierCorï Cartier

    LIES!
    U are waiting 2-3 wks for material my rear end! So what happen 2-3 mths ago?
    ORDER THE MATERIAL NOW AND SEE HOW FAST YOU GET IT!
    You should be made to compensate that family, not as if it helps the loss of a child but still.

      -   Reply
  2. Medu NeterMedu Neter

    How much money in materials is needed to fix the cover of one well.I hope you were drunk when you made that statement

      -   Reply
  3. David GibsonDavid Gibson

    those people can’t be serious.

      -   Reply
  4. David GibsonDavid Gibson

    a million trucks on the rd and not one can deliver a load of sand and 1/2 in. stone , things that bad that the nhc cant afford lil steel n cement, I find this excuse ridiculous. but I.bet before the week done that well cover.

      -   Reply
  5. David GibsonDavid Gibson

    I waiting to see when.this one in.durants village will be fixed that had been.like this since last year

      -   Reply
  6. Cheryl CarterCheryl Carter

    I smell a law suit

      -   Reply
  7. Leta CaesarLeta Caesar

    I know for sure if it was in the US or other big countries they ass would be sued for unlawful death for sure.

      -   Reply
  8. Sherry-ann MayersSherry-ann Mayers

    Craziness,how heart breaking

      -   Reply
  9. Ian EdwardsIan Edwards

    Barbados national housing is to blame lack of irresponsibility,poor management,lots of saftey measures unattended people head still up their asses

      -   Reply
  10. Ibukunoluwa Ayanfe OziomaIbukunoluwa Ayanfe Ozioma

    A warning sign alerting residents to the danger of going near the wells or even a structure built up around them could have suffice if materials were not readily to hand. Government makes TOO many bloody excuses!! In this case it should be made to pay for the child’s funeral! I would suggest suing the government for negligence, but that would be counter-productive for the country. But, these poor excuses for incompetence and negligence have got to STOP!!

      -   Reply
  11. Lynn BrettLynn Brett

    This is the side tourist don’t see in holiday brochures, ghetto housing.

      -   Reply

