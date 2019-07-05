St Michael man remanded - Barbados Today

An air condition technician from Black Rock will be spending the next 28 days in Dodds prison.

Wayne Jabari Holder from Kellman Land was remanded following objections to bail before Magistrate Douglas Frederick today.

The 25-year-old is accused of unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct on June 1 which placed Kemar Haynes in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Prosecutor Sergeant Edwin Pinder objected to bail because of the seriousness of the offence, allegations that a firearm was used, fears that the accused would re-offend as well as for the protection of the accused and the society. The officer also pointed to the aggravating nature of the charge saying that it is alleged to have taken place in a densely populated area and that there was

information of an ongoing feud between the parties.

In her submission seeking her client’s pretrial freedom attorney-at-law Shadia Simpson argued that Holder was a good candidate for bail as he was not known to the court. She also pointed out that while there were allegations that a firearm was used, the accused had not been charged for any firearm-related offences but for an offence against the person, which was bailable.

After weighing the two submissions the magistrate ruled in favour of the prosecution and remanded Holder.

The accused will make his next appearance in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 2.