Tears, cheers and a limo ride - Barbados Today

Wills Primary School recently celebrated the achievements of their 20 students who sat the Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE).

The students who are affectionately referred to as the ‘Fab20’ were overcome with emotion as they graduated and said goodbye to the school they would have attended for the past eight years.

Principal and Founder Nicole Wills said the school was elated with the performances of ten-year-old Daniel Wickham who placed third overall in this year’s BSSEE and Natasha Georges who scored 100 per cent in the Mathematics paper.

“Daniel, in addition to Natasha Georges, earned a perfect score in this year’s Mathematics examination and Daniel and Nala Maughn placed amongst the top eleven in English. In Mathematics, our average was 89.7 per cent compared to the national average of 62 per cent. In English, our average was 86.3 per cent compared to the national average of 66 per cent. Our overall average this year was 88 per cent compared to last year’s 86 per cent. Fifteen out of our 20 students who sat passed for their first choice. To say we are extremely proud is an understatement. We know that the success of these ‘fab 20’ was a joint effort, for alone we are one, but together we can achieve this level of greatness,” she said.

Wills told the graduates that they should continue to amaze and astonish the teaching body at Wills Primary School. “Each of you possesses such strength of character, a love of learning, joy in the simplicity of childhood. You are a remarkable group and I know God will continue to guide your footsteps along your journey through life. Like other alumni before you, we know that you will continue to make us proud. And in years to come, when we hear your names, we will reflect on this moment when you all shined brighter than the stars. You will be truly missed,” she said.

Coach David Ward encouraged the students to have respect for others. “The intelligence and general knowledge of our students are highly commendable. I would also urge each of the students of this school to continue cultivating respect for others. Respect, as you know, is an encouraging feeling of admiration for an individual entity. It shows the honour and kindness shown by a person towards others. It is very important that we respect each other for bringing harmony in the school and in the society and remember that respect cannot be demanded but earned. Respect is earned through our noble deeds and actions,” he said.

In his valedictory speech, Troy Browne, the Spirit of Wills Primary School, told the upcoming J4 students to be obedient and focused.

“To the upcoming Class 4, I say to you, be obedient, be focused, put away the gadgets – although [that] was challenging for me at times. And work hard, it is only for a time and it is worth it at the end [as] I am now off to Harrison College. As I leave for secondary school, I take with me Coach Ward’s principle – look, listen and learn. Practice makes permanent. Thank you, Coach Ward or Sir, as you would prefer. I wish all of my classmates’ success in their endeavours, continued blessings for Wills Primary School… and Harrison College, you have a proud Wills student coming,” he said.

The graduands treated the audience to a performance of I Know I Can by the Wills Primary School Choir; I Have a Dream by Natasha and Victoria Georges; a poem by Nala Maughn entitled Farewell Class IV and a dance titled I Had The Time of My Life. Following the graduation, students were ushered into a limo for further celebrations. (LG)