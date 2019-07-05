Terrific tyros - Barbados Today

Barbados achieved their objective with commanding performances in both thirds as they destroyed St. Maarten 6-0 during the Under-15 international friendly played this morning at the Barbados Football Association’s Wildey, St Michael, AstroTurf.

The young Bajan Tridents continue to look impressive as they prepare for the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football [CONCACAF] elite division [one] which runs from August 2 to 14 in Brereton, Florida.

Earlier this year the Barbados Under-15s trounced Puerto Rico 3-0 and today showed no mercy when they flogged St. Maarten with a goal coming from Nadre Butcher as early as the third minute of the 35-minutes a half encounter which was officiated by referee Jamar Springer. Three other goals were scored in the opening half as Barbados took a 4-0 lead at halftime compliments Shay Prescod in the 27th minute followed by Janash Jaunai in the 32nd and a strike by Ryan Lashley in the 35th minute.

In the second half, Aaron Cumberbatch ensured his name was written next to a goal one minute into the second half [36th] and there was another by substitute Khamani Cox in the 60th.

Barbados’ coach Marlon Harte was happy with the performance and explained that the team led by captain and defender Tyrique Bailey- Edwards achieved the planned objectives.

“I didn’t focus on the opposition. I wanted the guys to hit the objectives that we named, which were to play quickly and be clinical. But today the guys decided they will be as dominant as possible and I encourage that always,” Harte said as they look ahead to CONCACAF division one next month where the young Tridents are expected to play against Portugal, Jamaica and Costa Rica in group D.

“It is a big challenge [group D], it is not something that we are going to get sad about, it is something that we accept. We want to stay in division one, which means being challenging and competitive in the games that we play. We played Jamaica in the CONCACAF under-14 last year, so we know what they are like, and we have been researching and finding information on Portugal. So, we are just trying to be as prepared as possible,” Harte said.

Barbados Under-15s may feature in a few other friendlies against Dominica, Antigua and Grenada when those countries come for their visas this month.

St. Maarten had the first touch at kickoff, and they had similar ideas to Barbados going for the early press, but within the first three minutes, the young Bajan Tridents took the early advantage. A ball played down the right towards the Kent/Upton end found Ryan Lashley who squared to Nadre Butcher who shifted and scored past St. Maarten goalkeeper Biacny Pinthierre in the third minute.

Barbados applied lots of attacking pressure and put St. Maarten goalkeeper Pinthierre to the test on several occasions. Very rarely did St. Maarten have scoring opportunities and even though their captain and marksman Reshaun Eustace tried it was a mountain to get past a solid Barbados defence.

Barbados played a lot of penetrative balls through the middle and goal number two made its way into the back of the nets when Shay Prescod [27th minute] finished past Pinthierre who fumbled while attempting to make the save.

Janash Jaunai then registered Barbados’ third goal with a well-connected header that came off a right corner kick taken in the 32nd minute.

Then on the stroke of halftime Ryan Lashley buried the fourth for the lads in all blue as they totally outplayed the visitors in an eye-catching display.

Barbados dominated the majority of the ball possession and the second half was no different from the first as they pressed St. Maarten’s defence which resulted in a goal scored in the first minute of the second period. They gave the opposition no time to stem the bleeding from the first half as Aaron Cumberbatch scored in the 36th minute to provide the hosts with a 5-0 lead in what was at times a rather physical affair.

At this stage both teams made several substitutions but for Barbados goal number six came through striker Khamani Cox in the 60th minute. For St. Maarten the substitutions really made not much of a difference as they succumbed to the clinical finishes of a powerful Barbados attack.

