14 Soca Monarch finalists - Barbados Today

The 2019 Soca Monarch finalists were announced just after 3 this morning.

Out of the 34 contestants that competed in the MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch, 14 will be heading to the National Botanical Gardens on July 28 to compete against defending monarchs, Lil Rick and Mikey.

The competitors for this year’s finals includes former monarch such as TC, Nathalee and Biggie Irie.

Out of the slew of newcomers who participated in the competition, Betty B and Skung Yung were chosen to go to the finals.

The 14 finalists:

TC (Music)

Nathalee (Why We Live)

Skung Yung (So Happy)

Sanctuary (I Pledge)

Biggie Irie (Magic)

Faith (All Night)

JSlo (Alive)

Damian Marvay (Summer)

Leadpipe (Sometimes)

Betty B (Nah Holding Back)

Marzville (Owe Me)

Shaquille (Darlin’)

Jus D (So What)

AC (Ah Like It)

The reserve will be Bobo (From De Heart).