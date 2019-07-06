14 Soca Monarch finalists - Barbados Today

14 Soca Monarch finalists

Article by
Katrina King
Published on
July 6, 2019
The 2019 Soca Monarch finalists were announced just after 3 this morning.
Out of the 34 contestants that competed in the MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch, 14 will be heading to the National Botanical Gardens on July 28 to compete against defending monarchs, Lil Rick and Mikey.
The competitors for this year’s finals includes former monarch such as TC, Nathalee and Biggie Irie.
Out of the slew of newcomers who participated in the competition, Betty B and Skung Yung were chosen to go to the finals.

The 14 finalists:

TC (Music)
Nathalee (Why We Live)
Skung Yung (So Happy)
Sanctuary (I Pledge)
Biggie Irie (Magic)
Faith (All Night)
JSlo (Alive)
Damian Marvay (Summer)
Leadpipe (Sometimes)
Betty B (Nah Holding Back)
Marzville (Owe Me)
Shaquille (Darlin’)
Jus D (So What)
AC (Ah Like It)
The reserve will be Bobo (From De Heart).
1 thought on “14 Soca Monarch finalists

  1. Alistair HaynesAlistair Haynes

    Why not give Leadpipe everything since that song is the only sing that will make thousands of people move on that day.Whole heap of songs that no one knows. Will be the worst show ever

      -   Reply

