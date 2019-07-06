No hospital discharge yet for teenager - Barbados Today

All of 17-year-old Shania Kirton’s test results have returned negative but she is still receiving therapy at the Regional Medical Centre, Miami, where she was transported by air ambulance on June 7, from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

She was in critical condition at the QEH for three weeks, from where her mother Juanita Cave made numerous appeals to Barbadians for blood donations to help save her daughter’s life.

“It was a long journey, but I feel a lot better. I want to thank everybody that prayed for me. I want to thank everybody who donated to my Go Fund Me account, and I want to thank the people who are still donating to the fund. There is a God and don’t ever forget that. I just want to thank everyone who was there for me during this tough time and everyone who helped to get me donations,” Cave said.

Cave who has been at her daughter’s side since she became hospitalized at the QEH, said it was a breath of fresh air to see her daughter once again walking and dancing, though at her own pace.

“All the results came back and they are all good. All came back negative. They didn’t find anything life threatening or anything. They say she is looking very healthy and that she has fought a good fight.

“We all know that she has sickle cell, but she doesn’t have full blown sickle cell. We all thought it was a sickle cell crisis, but they are saying it is not really sickle cell. It is like a sickle cell trait not the disease. It is very complicated. But it has been five years since Shania hasn’t been in a hospital, until this year,” the mother said.

Though happy with Kirton’s progress, Cave said that they were still awaiting the green light from doctors on when the US-born teenager could fly back to Barbados.

“Right now they are still monitoring her. She is still recovering from being down for so long.

“But we are feeling great. I am so glad that it wasn’t nothing life threatening. She still has a long way to go in life. When I think about the condition she was in, and where she is now, I just thank the Lord and think about how blessed we are. But as for when she could fly out to come back home, we are still waiting on the go ahead from the doctors,” Cave said.

anestahenry@barbadostoday.bb