Suspended sentence for ‘little bit’ of drugs - Barbados Today

Sixteen grammes of marijuana were found in a clothes basket when lawmen executed a search warrant at the Mount Friendship, St Michael residence of Dario Tramaine Marshall yesterday.

The 28-year-old man wasted little time in pleading guilty to charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and having a trafficable quantity of the vegetable matter when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch this afternoon.

After taking a look of his convictions

the Chief Magistrate stated that Marshall had not learned his lesson since his first appearance in court 12 years ago. Marshall was given probation at that time and since then he has made two other appearances before other magistrates and fined on both occasions.

He was informed that the was quickly exhausting all his options for non custodial sentences to which Marshall responded that the drugs found was just “a little bit”.

Before imposing a sentence of 12 months in prison suspended for two years the Chief Magistrate informed him that he had given the same explanation over a decade ago.

“You are working your way through the system. Let’s see within the next two years if you learned something,” Birch said before releasing Marshall.