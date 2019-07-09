Bank scam - Barbados Today

Police say they are investigating an apparent scam in which undisclosed sums of money have disappeared from the commercial bank accounts of several customers.
Police spokesman Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Barbados TODAY this afternoon that police have been receiving complaints from customers that they have been the victims of the reported scam.
But he said he was not in a position at this stage to disclose the extent of the missing money and how much was missing.
Detectives are still piecing together the information, he said.
Barbados TODAY has learned the money disappeared from numerous accounts over the weekend without the knowledge of the clients after they used their bank cards to withdraw money or make purchases.
The Barbados Bankers Association issued a statement on the matter without furnishing much details.
It said: “The Barbados Bankers Association (TBBA) been made aware of an issue involving the use of ATMs at several commercial banks.
“The matter is currently in the hands of the police and the BBA will make a further statement once their investigations are completed.”
The bankers urged their clients to contact their bank if they suspect any unauthorized use of their accounts.
Victims have been messaging relatives and friends warning that they have been scammed.
One victim said in a text message received by Barbados TODAY: “Letting everyone know that our Scotiabank account was hacked over the weekend.” It added that transactions were made at an ABM in Holetown and a point-of-sale location in Speightstown.
emmanueljoseph@barbadostoday.bb
10 thoughts on “Bank scam”
Only difference is a third party is robbing us this time rather than the banks direct. The banking system is a scam. Now it is unregulated. We pay them to keep our money and pay them to give us our money. Smh
I’d like to see them take my $9.60 off my bank. I hope they catch those scum of the earths, tie them to the back of a police car, and make them walk from Bridgetown to Speightstown and back, at brek neck speed, after they pay back every red cent. As a tax payer , I would hate to feed them at Dodds.
Credit unions too. And their staff were very unprofessional in handling the matter.
Card skimming. Hackers use a device that looks like the card readers stores use to process your credit/debit card transactions. This device is used to steal your credit/debit card information. With this information they can make purchases on your card without having your actual card, or they can sell your card information on the dark web for top dollar. To protect yourself inspect any ATMs before you use them, ESPECIALLY ATMs in stores, bars and restaurants. When at the supermarket, malls, restaurants etc try to use a credit card rather than a debit card, that way if you see any fraudulent charges you can dispute it and not have to worry about any actual cash being taken from your bank account. Also most credit cards notify as soon as they are used to make a purchase. Also becareful with the websites you purchase from, some websites or setup to steal your credit/debit card information.
It seems like everyone. including government and businesses, are locked in a scam to rip us off. These crooks keep shoving it up and up our backsides, whatever they can get away with. BERT is the biggest ruthless legal crook in Barbados, with the sole blessing of the Barbados Labor Party.
On this occasion I have to agree with Johnny Crow. BERT & BLP stole $50,000 from my retirement savings, money I will need to support myself later in life. I am 61 and not in best of health, but cannot afford to retire. I need the interest from the money my Mother left me to supplement my income and pay repairs on a 20 yr old car. They turned around and gave my money to the richest Corporations like Massy, ANSA McAl, Seale, Goddards, Williams and the high earning Professionals and executives in FAT Tax Cuts, as well as robbing other close family members of their jobs and retirement income.
I will check my Scotiabank account however to be sure the bank is not in on the scam as well.
Hard-working Bajans are being cheated of their old age pension and retirement funds to further enrich the already rich. That is the real scam.
I was fooled into voting for them. Never again.
Banjan only wake-up when it happen here few years ago a whole ATM got Robb at Oistins then a repeat a few years later with several person accounts at the ATM from tourist and again and again ATM scams when are we going to wake-up this place would be come a haven for thieves and it would be very hard for police to find them what I notice is when visitor from the big countries come here they luggage is still wrap in plastic never touch by customs but when it any other persons are our turn as nationals we are turn up sided down to see what we have any way crime will become greater because we kiss ass
you will always get this knid of thing happening, no matter where in the world you are,but the bank in barbados must set up and get good security as far as ATMs are concerned, yes ppl hack but ppl alway think that thing wont happen in the lesser countries, why are the rates so high in banking in barbados, you hardly get any thing for your money, as far as interest is concern, you got nothing while the bank charge you for every thing and the rates are so high, government much do something about it, the central bank must put things in place as chris would say,
Direct deposite should be optional. There should be absolutely no wait for your monies…its the bank’s responsibility to make sure your monies are safe.