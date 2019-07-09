Bank scam - Barbados Today

Police say they are investigating an apparent scam in which undisclosed sums of money have disappeared from the commercial bank accounts of several customers.

Police spokesman Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Barbados TODAY this afternoon that police have been receiving complaints from customers that they have been the victims of the reported scam.

But he said he was not in a position at this stage to disclose the extent of the missing money and how much was missing.

Detectives are still piecing together the information, he said.

Barbados TODAY has learned the money disappeared from numerous accounts over the weekend without the knowledge of the clients after they used their bank cards to withdraw money or make purchases.

The Barbados Bankers Association issued a statement on the matter without furnishing much details.

It said: “The Barbados Bankers Association (TBBA) been made aware of an issue involving the use of ATMs at several commercial banks.

“The matter is currently in the hands of the police and the BBA will make a further statement once their investigations are completed.”

The bankers urged their clients to contact their bank if they suspect any unauthorized use of their accounts.

Victims have been messaging relatives and friends warning that they have been scammed.

One victim said in a text message received by Barbados TODAY: “Letting everyone know that our Scotiabank account was hacked over the weekend.” It added that transactions were made at an ABM in Holetown and a point-of-sale location in Speightstown.

