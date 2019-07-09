High obesity, little food security - Barbados Today

Latin America and the Caribbean is facing an obesity epidemic while paradoxically the number of people facing food insecurity in the region continues to rise, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) warned in a report on Monday.
“In Latin America and the Caribbean … obesity currently affects around one quarter of the population, while about 60 per cent of the population is overweight,” the OECD and the FAO said in a joint report. It called the rapid development in the number of people who are overweight and obese an “epidemic” and a “growing public health problem”.
The report, an overview of developments expected in the food and agricultural sectors over the coming decade, found that a combination of excessive calorie consumption, unbalanced diets and declining activity levels were fuelling a growing burden of overweight and obesity in various countries across the world.
It said that in many low and middle-income countries, obesity exists alongside undernourishment and micronutrient deficiencies, calling it “a ‘triple burden’ of malnutrition”. In Latin America and the Caribbean “obesity seems to remain on the rise, particularly affecting lower-income sectors of the population, women, indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants and, in some cases, children,’’ said the report.
“Paradoxically, being an agricultural and food surplus region, Latin America witnessed the number of food insecure population increase for the third consecutive year,” it added.
Latin America is one of the world’s major food exporting regions, and the OECD and FAO said the rising food insecurity was likely driven by “the affordability of food to poor consumers… rather than the physical availability of food…”
The report pointed to a shift to animal-based proteins from a traditional diet rich in cereals, roots, tubers and pulses. The per cent of fat-based calories in diets has also been rising across the region, although it is still just below the recommended level. It noted that the share of added sugars in the diet also exceeds the recommended level, although this is dropping.
The report pointed to government policies in several countries to encourage healthier food choices, including controls on advertising of processed foods and beverages to children in Chile, and a health-related tax on food in Mexico. Source: AFP
10 thoughts on “High obesity, little food security”
Don’t no how foods to expensive in Barbados to get fat
That picture is not even in Barbados though.
I mean it is no secret that a pack of rice will stretch much further that a salad and cost less to feed a family. Food prices are pretty high in Barbados
Living with intention is reflected in every aspect of our lives. When heath and wellbeing are primary we will eat to live and not live to eat. When Barbados had fewer options obesity was not an issue. We now have too many American junk food choices. Plant-based diet works, it doesn’t have to be salads. Barbados is wash away with vegetables, let us cook them and stop depending on Chevette and Kentucky fry chicken, fast is often not best.
this pic is not of barbadians and does not look as if its in Barbados. l could be wrong.
Healthy food is just expensive as the hills. I was on the road yesterday and decided the closest place to grab lunch was chefette. I purchased 2 large salads and 2 soups. The bill was $48. Now another person would reason they can get 3 snack boxes for that same money and be able to share it further. The cost of healthier options always out weighs junk.
First off..l was raised on Carbs..it’s in my DNA…and Sugar..both are the Food Drug..worse than Cocaine!
Second..we who are Carboholics…have to re train our brains..and it’s not pucking easy..withdrawal is like a drug detox.
3.we are taught to eat more fruits..hold up..most ah dem full ah sugar..mangoes..bananas..apples..grapes..pineapples..oranges
3. We’re not getting enough fat in our diets..hence why we always
peckish..or eat larger amounts of carbs to feel full.
4. Since l was forced to seek guidance from a dietitian..I’m schooled in better or mindful eating…things l thought was good and right..are not so good..especially as we age and our metabolism slows down.
5. Retraining our minds to eat 1 slice of mango..1/4 slice of orange..ets..portion control..is tough..l fall off the wagon most days..but remind myself I’m a diabetic..and l must reverse my actions..so l can go to pre diabetic levels.
We no longer drink bush teas..to cleanse the gut..l don’t see it here in Florida and don’t know the bushes to pick.l use Aloes mixed with other things..hold my nose and drink.
Unbalanced gut bacteria..causes us to crave carbs and sugars..and one reason many of us get yeast infections!..And Sugar ages us…yep..ages our cells…makes us feel sluggish..we eat and drink carbs and sugar in the same meal!
I used to love our Bajan Sunday lunches..on one plate..macaroni pie..pot sal..peas n rice..then meats..fish..or chicken..and we stuff..overloading our system with carbs and sugar..our liver can’t produce the insulin needed to digest the food..hence..glucose grand murrh in the blood….as bajans say…diabetes….high blood pressure..snoring..and..if you doubt me..check the neck of any overweight person..the size..how wide it is….and the dark ring around the neck..one sign of Diabetes…I’m going to school..digging up eva ting on Diabetes..carbs..gut cleaning…and more! Cheffete chicken is ok..just don’t add the carbs…education is key..I’ve lost weight..and lost taste for most carbs..but..I’ve seen a plate of peas n rice I didn’t love…cou cou..had some yesterday! And walk..up and down the gap for 15 mins…those with small boobs..50 jumping jacks..move! We can’t continue this way!
Dont tek my picture and put it in your paper first of all secondly you rude to tek people picture and blast it and thirdly mind yuh business
If people want tuh blow out dem gutz and pay fuh diabetic medication mind wanna business dem can afford to biggout them self mind wanna business