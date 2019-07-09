Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

Murder accused remanded

Fernella Wedderburn
July 9, 2019

Murder accused Kemar Antoine Greene has been remanded to HMP Dodds to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 6.

The 27-year-old, of Isolation Road, Belleplaine, St Andrew is charged with the death of 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute.
Stoute was reportedly stabbed to death on Saturday, July 6.

18 thoughts on "Murder accused remanded

  1. stephanie

    so glad they hold someone for that murder i pray that justice will be served

      -   Reply
  2. Sherlock Holmes.

    He should be tried and if found guilty executed immediately.

      -   Reply
  3. Michelle GriffithMichelle Griffith

    I guess he ain’t so bad now… Smh

      -   Reply
  4. Lennox HewittLennox Hewitt

    So he will mis Gryner Highway n a few weeks

      -   Reply
  5. Lennox HewittLennox Hewitt

    I hear a group where the rest ?

      -   Reply
  6. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados

    What you kill this man for??

      -   Reply
  7. Lennox HewittLennox Hewitt

    Man patrick more dum dan d man dat get killed asking stupid question bout dum man giving talk as my man redd foxx call u big dummy

      -   Reply
  8. Lisa GriffithLisa Griffith

    I surprised that you did not kill your mother looking the way you do go up there you look to stab the one who can’t shout out help well I hope someone hear when you try to shout you sorry waste of sperm

      -   Reply
  9. Adamma LupitaAdamma Lupita

    These young men dont like freedom…smh

      -   Reply
  10. Carol Grant CumberbatchCarol Grant Cumberbatch

    I think the system making to much sport with these criminals..

      -   Reply
  11. johnny crow

    Barbados needs to enforce a death penalty, nothing else will quell this lawlessness.

      -   Reply
  12. Lorraine C RoseLorraine C Rose

    27 ?? Where is the rest

      -   Reply
  13. Ianna SweetnessIanna Sweetness

    Dam true carol I agree with you

      -   Reply
  14. Jantje Scott CaesarJantje Scott Caesar

    Hangman noose please ah beg

      -   Reply
  15. justsaying

    I would abort him at 27, waste money sending him to school should have been home tied to a tree goat that he is, it really is true young stupid men are a shame to their mothers and a sorrow to their fathers. Dam waste of time and f)))K

      -   Reply
  16. allison archer

    Amen Mr Holmes

      -   Reply
  17. roger parish

    Even when the ppl who are challenged stand up for each other you all want to kill them, this incident calls for the death penalty to return, this case shows you that the ppl of barbados just dont care, and i do mean it, the murderers dont care and the law makers dont know, so all they are saying to you kill out each other, we got jail to hold you all, can you believe you got law makers and they just sitting by and wont lift a finger to do nothing, as i said before if JMGM (TOM) ADMAS was prime minster i know ppl would have hang, all the talk bout this and that,,, that some body here told me a week ago, you leaders aint got the balls to do nothing, it seem to me that you all fear the same ppl,,, or that some of them got secrets keeping for you,
    As BUMBA said in a song ‘them want tom but he a buppppyyy’,,, coming to a thearte near you soon, new movie by STEVEN SPIELBERG entitle “BARBADOS HAVE FALLEN ” STARING THE MURDERERS AND OUT LAWS OF BARBADOS, FEATURING THE SILENT LAW MAKERS,CO PRODUCER THE GOVERNMENT OF BARBADOS,
    DONT YOU VENTURE OUT SIDE AFTER DARK, OR THE CREATURE WILL GET YOU, WATCH TRAILER ON YOU TUBE, LOOK FOR SCENE LIKE MURDER AFTER MURDER,
    To be spared put cookies and milk on the step with a hundred dollar under the glass,,
    i think i am going to become a writer,

      -   Reply
  18. Alex Alleyne

    New meat at Happy-hour.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

