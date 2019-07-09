PM on Pine tragedy: ‘Unacceptable’ - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has given the assurance that her Government will do right by the family of 17-year-old Kyrique Boyce who died after falling into a well at Martin Road, The Pine, while declaring as “unacceptable” the lack of maintenance by a Government agency that is being blamed for his death.
Mottley also gave her word that the long-standing issues residents in the public housing area have with the National Housing Corporation will be addressed.
The Prime Minister, who was attending the CARICOM summit in St Lucia at the time Boyce fell into a 100-foot drainage well, told reporters this afternoon that she visited the family shortly after returning to Barbados.
“I visited the family as soon as I returned to the country and rest assured that the Government will do what it has to do by the family and by the residence of all of the housing areas that continue to have difficulties that have been outstanding for way too long,” Mottley said.
She did not go into details on how Government intends to handle the aftermath of the tragedy and the pain it has caused the family, who have already made it clear that they will be suing for negligence.
Boyce, a former student of the Daryll Jordan Secondary School, was on his way to buy a roti when he stepped on the neighbourhood well, whose cover caved in. Residents claimed they had been calling the NHC for over a year to repair the damaged well.
Anger has simmered ever since the incident as many expressed concerns that it took death for the public housing agency to respond. Housing Minister Charles Griffith revealed that the National Housing Corporation did not have the money nor the materials available to repair the well.
The Minister said: “We have taken stock at what is happening at that location and the other locations and I could assure all of those residents who are living in those housing estates that we will rectify the situation as soon as possible.
“We have been cash-strapped for a while as it relates to dealing with issues like this, but we understand the significance of fixing these wells. It is unfortunate that this situation would have happened, but the NHC and the ministry are actively on the job dealing with the situation.”
But Mottley did not mince words in describing the situation as “unacceptable”.
She declared: “Really and truly this is an unacceptable situation. We also have to set some standards for the things that we do in public spaces and make sure that when people do things that they coincide with the standards that have been set.”
Mottley asked for the public’s patience as Government grapples with the issue.
She added: “As I keep saying, there is only 24 hours in a day and limited funds available and we are trying to spread it out as much as we can.”
There was no immediate word on when funeral services are to be held for the teenager.
To walk on a well is at your own risk. Even though there is tardiness in the Housing Estate employees, it is still a persons risk to walk on any well.
You now wake up?
Well, well, well. This problem existed from political party to political party. I’m glad to see efforts being made to control,and even fix all of it. Good luck. They are culvert covers that I keenly look out for, while driving on our roadways. Many of those covers are defective, and can damage your vehicle.
Fao: Janette Reifer
The buck stops at the doors of the NHC, Health and Safety Inspectorate, Government and to some extent, the rescuers (at this time).
They bear the responsibility of providing a safe and secure environment within which a community can function.
Do you carry out a risk assessment before you step outside your front door, daily?
There are underground caves, caverns, sink holes, within a stone’s throw of the typical Barbadian home, but we take the safety of exiting our homes daily, for granted.
I repeat again, referring to the tragic events,
‘Once is a mistake, twice happening, is downright carelessness’.
Someone, preferably, a significant other, has to take responsibility for abject failure to act in time.
What if a school was within the ambit of these unmaintained, dangerous wells, giving children plenty of scope to come to harm, especially during free playtime!
There is corporate responsibility and not just, individual responsibility.
Every Barbadian citizen must acknowledge this and demand action, hierarchically and proactively, across the board.
The greatest danger affecting our Nation, ‘is to sit and do nothing’.
“…and limited funds available…” but yet the country spends money.
Couldn’t spare a few bucks to seal not even a single well, now it may cost you thousands. Where will you find that money?
Really Janette Reifer!!! Any human being should be able to stand on those well’s that are in the community and feel safe. If they are not safe then the authorities should put something in place to show it is not safe (signs, barrier). The least they should have done if they don’t have the material to fix it is to come and deem it unsafe by placing some kind of barrier around it until they can afford the material. IF they can afford $85000 a month for white Oak then a little $2000 should not be too much to fix that one well….Lack of material is no excuse for this tragedy period.
Anybody hear from George Payne the Minister of Housing in the aftermath of this incident or was he in St Lucia too?
Gov’t is the landlord and responsible for the upkeep of their property. This is clearly negligence on the part of the landlord and they are liable for the death of their tenant.
MAM is a lawyer and knows this.
“She added: “As I keep saying, there is only 24 hours in a day and limited funds available and we are trying to spread it out as much as we can.”’
Limited funds to ensure the safety of your tenants, but not for big contracts for consultants, 30 Ministers and BIG Tax Cuts for the biggest businesses and high earning executives. This Gov’t is really “spreading it out.”
It’s just a question of who gets the “spread” on their bread and who gets the left-over crusts.
This young death is a real tragedy and should not have happened. Both political parties are to blame, but “limited funds” are not an excuse.
From what I read it appears that people knew the well needed recovering and reported it several times to the NHC. So how come this youngster happen to fall in?? Was he not aware of the issue and potential danger?? to keep away, or……….
You people don’t cease to amaze me!!!
That well along with others in community were reported to be fixed. You really think that a youngster traversing through his district thinking about wells. That danger should have been eliminated.
All the rich people bout hay have been further enriched, while the poor and underprivileged has been further disadvantaged. When the income tax relief should have been given to the lower earners, it was given to the ones earning thousands. Retirees unearth and being paid big bucks on top of their big pensions, highly paid unnecessary consultants but yet no money or materials to fix dangerous wells.
I hope the family sue and don’t let the smooth talkers trick them with a few handouts.
@janette reifer – fair comment.