Remand for ‘missing’ accused - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Remand for ‘missing’ accused

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 9, 2019

Court records not only caught a 27-year-old fisherman in a lie but also showed he had not attended his hearings for over two years.

For that, Trivia Contreau Chase, of Valarie Land, Brittons Hill, St Michael was remanded to prison for 28 days after the prosecutor said he was fearful that the accused would not return to District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court for hearings on a new charge.

When Chase appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this afternoon he pleaded not guilty to charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and having a trafficable quantity of cannabis on July 8.

He was then questioned on whether he had a pending matter before the court to which Chase said no but the prosecutor stated otherwise.

It was then revealed that the last time the accused had attended a sitting was back in November 2016.

“The court records are here . . . you have been missing for too long,” the magistrate told him as he was remanded to HMP Dodd until August 6.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Disrespectful’
July 9, 2019
Family shattered
July 10, 2019
Wanted: Persons of interest in ATM skimming
July 9, 2019
Two set for High Court trial
July 10, 2019
No bail for teen
July 10, 2019
Murder accused remanded
July 9, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs