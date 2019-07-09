Remand for ‘missing’ accused - Barbados Today

Court records not only caught a 27-year-old fisherman in a lie but also showed he had not attended his hearings for over two years.

For that, Trivia Contreau Chase, of Valarie Land, Brittons Hill, St Michael was remanded to prison for 28 days after the prosecutor said he was fearful that the accused would not return to District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court for hearings on a new charge.

When Chase appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this afternoon he pleaded not guilty to charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and having a trafficable quantity of cannabis on July 8.

He was then questioned on whether he had a pending matter before the court to which Chase said no but the prosecutor stated otherwise.

It was then revealed that the last time the accused had attended a sitting was back in November 2016.

“The court records are here . . . you have been missing for too long,” the magistrate told him as he was remanded to HMP Dodd until August 6.