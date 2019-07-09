‘Stop it!’ - Barbados Today

The senior minister for housing, George Payne, has told fellow MPs to “stop with the blame game” in the wake of the death of a teenager in a defective well in the nation’s largest public housing estate.
Payne’s declaration today in the House of Assembly came during the debate on the Crown Lands (Vesting and Disposal) Act where fellow minister Santia Bradshaw blasted the state housing agency over the incident which claimed the life of 17-year-old Kyrique Boyce.
The teenager fell in a 100ft well at Martin Road, The Pine, St Michael last week and was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Bradshaw, the area’s MP, accused the National Housing Corporation (NHC) of neglecting The Pine.
But directly responding to Bradshaw’s impassioned plea for answers so that she could tell the teen’s family what went wrong, Payne said he would not condone attacks on the NHC by any minister or Member of Parliament.
Payne said: “I know members can be somewhat passionate about their constituency. Some of us in this chamber seem to have forgotten that we have only been here for a few months.
“I stop short of actually, directly blaming any particular Government agency and I think it is wrong when officers who work tirelessly are being requested to make certain decisions against their own professional competence and professional reputation when they could hear people actually being critical of them and their institution.
“As Minister, however animated we might be as it relates to our own constituency, I certainly will not condone any attacks on the institution.”
The Housing Minister said the NHC is facing serious challenges and enough resources to fix all the problems were just not at their disposal.
He declared: “There are serious problems in the housing estates and particularly in The Pine but you can’t just come and blame the National Housing Corporation that has done its best under trying circumstances.
“The maintenance of the wells is a problem. The maintenance of the estates is a problem. The thing about it is there is no money coming in. People are not paying rent. Government has left National Housing Corporation in a state where it has to try to manage its resources.
“There is no resource to fix any single emergency. You can’t just come and blame NHC. I mean the NHC as of today. Blame the NHC but blame the last Government for their failure to fix the problems.
“We haven’t finished the inspections yet the reports are still coming in. We are hopeful that we will be able to arrest the situation with respect to the problems that have surfaced in The Pine.
Payne cautioned that it would take time for Government to fix the myriad problems that NHC tenants face.
The Housing Minister said: “Rest assured that we as a Government will do all that is required . . . I can’t say that it not something that cannot happen again but we have to try to make sure that it does not happen again. I ask the members of the chamber to stop the blame game.
“The National Housing Corporation has been dealt a hard hand but we will do our best to ensure that the incidences that took place in The Pine will not be replicated. But it is not something that will happen overnight. It is going to take us time.”
10 thoughts on “‘Stop it!’”
Keep playing d blame game and let somebody else fall into one of dem narrow azz, deep azz wells…. a well cover is made of concrete and steel though…. Aint got d resources for health and safety! U want firing Payne!
Don’t want to hear u now after the fact, a whole life gone coz of wonna lazy @$$….
As I keep saying, sue and fire.
now focus on housing ministry and the minister speaking up please investigate the Al Barrack mystery
He is a real hypocrite behaving like he is a saint. Ask Owen why he was fired? He complain that the DLP left no money. Perhaps if he and the AG had some genuine concerns in the previous administration the Al Barrack building would have cost a fraction of what the DLP Gov had to pay out. He benefited handsomely and not talking bout the DLP not leaving a cent. He is a hypocrite. He is a real pain. Dem got money to pay friends and family and forgive Mullins in debt but yet the DLP did not leave any money.
Mr Payne, once again as a minister you are proving to be a “pain”. Owen fired you. Just wondering if Mia will have the “testicular balls” to also fire you. Just wandering!!!.
BLP MPs, seem to be vying for the highest awards expected to be given someday, by the Barbados Film Industry group. Best actor, and best dancer. But I think Santia Bradshaw is the best actor so far. She would get my vote right now. However, Santia has to realize, that she CANNOT run a constituency from a hospital bed in Miami, cell phone in hand. How often has she been seen in the neighbourhoods since she won the seat?? Instead of calling for others to be held accountable for the young man’s tragic death, Santia should boldly admit her own faults. Even BLP Chairman George Payne has refuted her drama in Parliament yesterday.
By George the MP for St Andrew rise up from his slumber. The so call Minister of Housing was noticeable absent from the media attention surrounding the accident and now he on a warpath. People aint hear from Georgey since the big picnic on east coast.
“Stop the Blame Game.” so says he, so in other words, no one is responsible, in the US., the city would not even let that case go before the courts. In Barbados, the family will have to hire a lawyer and between the lawyer and the court it will take years before a settlement is made, which may be a few hundred dollars. The only settlement that should be made to that family is a 3 bedroom home, furnished with vehicle,and every thing else and not in another NH neglected neighborhood.
George Pain!! You want ppl to stop the blame game and yet you blaming the last administration for a hand you were deal? Hypocrite!! No DLP official was among those that walk around the area of the well and still did nothing to make it safe, until now the boy is dead. Talking about a lack of material, why don’t you use some of that barrack money to finance the dam wells. You all spent a lot of money “that you all say the country don’t have, in unwanted celebrations and now crying lack of funds. Stupes!!. BLAMING THE DLP IS NOT A SOLUTION FOR YOUR NEGLIGENCE.
I wouldn’t waste the space with a comment on this ‘Walt Disney Production’ called Cabinet. A rocket cast trained by Mickey mouse and lead by Alice. She’s still in wonderland sadly.
They will implode sooner or later, because they are used to passing blame on the DLP so much, that they will be blaming each other as we have seen here.