Supreme Court request - Barbados Today

The 27-year-old man charged in connection with this island’s latest murder asked whether the case against him could be fast-tracked to the High Court when he made his very first appearance before the magistrates’ court.

Kemar Andre Antone Greene, of Isolation Road, Belleplaine, St Andrew asked the question after being informed that he would be remanded to HMP Dodds on the charge that he murdered 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute on July 6. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Stoute was found injured along Fairchild Street. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for medical attention where he later died. He is Barbados’ 32nd murder for the year.

“I want to know if I can get my case tried straight to the High Court?” the murder accused asked Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant. However, the magistrate informed him that he would first have to get disclosure in the matter.

Greene, who was not represented by an attorney-at-law at today’s sitting will make his next appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 6.