Supreme Court request - Barbados Today

Supreme Court request

July 9, 2019

The 27-year-old man charged in connection with this island’s latest murder asked whether the case against him could be fast-tracked to the High Court when he made his very first appearance before the magistrates’ court.

Kemar Andre Antone Greene, of Isolation Road, Belleplaine, St Andrew asked the question after being informed that he would be remanded to HMP Dodds on the charge that he murdered 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute on July 6. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Stoute was found injured along Fairchild Street. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for medical attention where he later died. He is Barbados’ 32nd murder for the year.

“I want to know if I can get my case tried straight to the High Court?” the murder accused asked Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant. However, the magistrate informed him that he would first have to get disclosure in the matter.

Greene, who was not represented by an attorney-at-law at today’s sitting will make his next appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 6.

  Omar Watson

    At least he doesn’t want to spend too much time on remand. Man say fast track it so he could be home for the world cup.

  T. Seems

    If the Gallows were in operation, would any one believe he would ask for a quick trial? no! he would rather spend the rest of his life in jail, but as there is no death penalty, he don`t want to lavish in jail when he could be tried and sentenced to a few years and be back on Nelson Street.

