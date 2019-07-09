Two set for High Court trial - Barbados Today

The two persons allegedly responsible for the death of six-year-old Jahan King are headed to the Criminal Assizes before judge and jury.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today committed the case against Jahan’s mother, Lasonta Katrina Gill, 31, and Dwayne Alistair Marshall, of Belfield, Jackson, St Michael to the High Court for trial.

The two are accused of unlawfully killing the child on June 29.

They remain on $20,000 bail each.

Meantime Marshall who had been on remand for the last few months in connection with two other offences was released on a separate $20,000 bail today after the complainant in the case said she was no longer proceeding with the charges against him.

The 40-year-old steel bender, whose address is now listed as Jackson Main Road, St Michael, was accused of using the threatening words “Shirley Hunte I gine kill you and your family” on December 22, 2018 with intent to cause Hunte to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

He was also accused of using a cellular phone on December 23, 2018 to send the threat “I gine kill you and your family and you can tell the Commissioner of Police I said so.”

Those matters have been dismissed.

He however, returns to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 6 where an aggravated burglary case and a drug case against him will continue.