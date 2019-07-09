Wanted: Persons of interest in ATM skimming - Barbados Today

Wanted: Persons of interest in ATM skimming

Barbados Today
July 9, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance to help identify and locate the individuals captured in these images. 

 

The public is asked to be on the lookout for these individuals who are suspects in a number of reported cases of ATM Fraud.

If seen,  please IMMEDIATELY contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/9019, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477(TIPS) or the nearest police station.

7 thoughts on “Wanted: Persons of interest in ATM skimming

  1. johnny crow

    Once captured, I hope they have long sessions with the bull, in the cubbyhole at Dodds. Thank God for CCTV.

      -   Reply
  2. Alex Alleyne

    Happy hour from 2:30 to 3:30.

      -   Reply
  3. Alex Alleyne

    These fools keep doing things in Barbados because they hear we got a GOOD jail over here. But 2 bulls can’t live in one pen.

      -   Reply
  4. johnny crow

    I really hope that Barbados authorities show no mercy on these two rascals, by just fining them and deporting them. No! Throw their asses in Dodds for five years,and place them in a cell with the big muscular jailhouse roosters. Let them be taught a lesson to inform their piers. Don’t come to Barbados with your shire.

      -   Reply
  5. jrsmith

    These people realize when it come to criminal behaviour in Barbados, its a chance they will always get away because they are foreign and white..
    What is needed catch the wankers , find out if they are on Interpol wanted list, if there are hand them over to Interpol, if there are not, impose a heavy fine of (bds 250,000.00 ) or give them 10 years at DODDS……
    Most of these people are eastern Europeans, they are reeking havoc in the UK, because they steal from the poorer banking customers, that’s why most of them get away, in the UK……

      -   Reply
  6. Ric

    I suspect BT does not want me to say there are cameras in the ATM machines but I thought that was common knowledge.

      -   Reply
  7. Ric

    Anyone knows what happened with the previous criminals who were caught after scamming ATM’s here? They were on remand for a while but where are they are now, still at Dodds?

      -   Reply

