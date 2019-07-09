Wanted: Persons of interest in ATM skimming - Barbados Today

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance to help identify and locate the individuals captured in these images.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for these individuals who are suspects in a number of reported cases of ATM Fraud.

If seen, please IMMEDIATELY contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/9019, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477(TIPS) or the nearest police station.