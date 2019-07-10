$1,500 debt - Barbados Today

The possession of 14.66 grammes of cannabis has left a 35-year-old with a $1,500 debt which he must pay within the next two months.

The fine was imposed on Corey Omar Boyce, of Hudson Alley, Reed Street, St Michael today after he pleaded guilty to having the illegal drug on July 9.

If he fails to pay the amount imposed by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant within the stipulated time he will spend eight weeks in prison.

The convicted man was observed throwing a bag over a galvanised paling when he saw a police vehicle approaching his direction about 12: 50 p.m. yesterday. Sixty smaller bags containing the vegetable matter were found inside when it was retrieved and searched.

“Give me a break, give me a break . . . . I had the weed in my pocket to smoke,” he allegedly told police.

Boyce is expected to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 12 to show his receipt.