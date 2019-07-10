Bashment Soca Monarch duo awarded prizes - Barbados Today

The two men who tied for first place in the Bashment Soca Monarch competition were officially presented with their prizes today.

Romario SK Cave and Adam King Bubba Elias FM share the crown and split a total cash prize of $60,000 and trophies.

Former monarch Rickey Lil Rick Reid, who copped second place, received $15,000, and his son Rene Under Dawg Reid, was awarded a third-place cash prize of $5,000.

Speaking to reporters at the Belleville offices of the contest’s sponsor, Yello, where he collected his prize, a thankful King Bubba – who noted that this was his first time winning a competition here – said that though he shared first place, he still considered himself a winner.

He said: “I had no problems splitting the money. I really wasn’t in this for the money but obviously for the music and the craft and to show off my presentation, and how King Bubba has grown over the years. For me music was never really about money.

“This is my passion, this is what I love. From a deejay as a teenager, to now, I have worked very hard, night after night. I have helped a lot of people, and a lot of people have helped me. Yes, I was pleased with the results and I have no problem with the splitting of the money whatsoever.”

King Bubba, who congratulated SK on his win, revealed that he planned to invest his prize money in producing more music.

SK, who also indicated that he planned to invest his money in music production, said he felt “grateful” about having to split the prize money.

A press release issued by the competition’s organisers, 4D Entertainment, said that its format changed last year when it became open to international entrants, but with the prize winnings remaining as “winner-takes-all” at the end of the competition. No second or third place prize was previously allotted.

But this year’s competition becomes the first year that prize winnings were extended across three categories of first, second and third place.

The organisers said that although it was customary that in competitions where there was a tie for first place, it was typically followed by a third position, the winnings were spread across the three categories of first, second and third prize to recognize and award the high standard of performance and contribution of music presented at the competition.

The 2019 competition rules make clear provisions for winners in three separate categories and specify that the overall winner of the competition “shall receive the Grand Prize of $60,000”, and where there is a tie for the first place, the Grand Prize shall be equally divided between both winners.