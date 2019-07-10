Family shattered - Barbados Today

Grieving relatives of a hearing-impaired man who was stabbed and beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal while protecting another disabled individual early last Saturday morning, are calling for justice to be served.

This morning, hours after Terri Stoute identified the body of his older brother 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute of Inch Marlow, Christ Church, he told Barbados TODAY that the shocking news has left his family devastated and anxious to see the weight of the law brought down on the persons responsible for his sudden death.

Terri said that hearing from eyewitnesses that his brother was attacked while trying to protect a female friend made the loss even more painful.

“Something has to be done with this justice system. The way that we are living, the way that we are conducting our lives and everything is unjust. I mean you do good and what comes out of this good that you are doing? You end up dying. You end up burying a brother. You end up burying a sister.

“Something needs to be done that people like me and my mother and my father and my other brother that grieving could have some sort of resolution, some sort of peace, some sort of something. I don’t know how to function anymore. I can’t think straight. I

can’t eat. I can’t sleep. It is overbearing,” he said.

“Then my money that I paying in taxes, paying for them to eat three square meals a day. I got to pay for them to get to and from court. These fellas walking fearless, but the community walking in fear and that ain’t right. They are putting fear in the whole island and that ain’t right,” he added.

Around 1:46 a.m., police received a report of a disturbance along Fairchild Street. During the incident reports state that a man was beaten by a group of men. Police responded to the scene and discovered an injured Stoute on the ground. The ambulance was summoned and took the injured man to the QEH where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

As the deceased’s father Rupert Stoute, 75, and mother Cecelia Stoute, 67, sat quietly in a nearby chair, his brother also lamented that he was struggling to come to grips with the fact that he was told that during Patrick’s final moments alive, there were persons at the scene recording his helpless state with their cellular phones.

“This sickens me. We see innocent people struggling and all we doing is helping with a phone. This is ridiculous. We saving lives with a phone? This is foolishness. That is somebody’s brother. That is somebody’s son,” Terri said passionately.

After listening to the last of her three children speak his mind, Cecelia said the loss has left her broken.

She cried out that police knocking on her front door to inform her about Patrick’s death, was a traumatic experience she does not want another mother to endure.

Cecelia described her second child as a pleasant, loving and caring person who never allowed his disability to stop him from enjoying life.

She said Stoute, who became hearing-impaired at age two after suffering from meningitis, stayed away from trouble.

“I saw him Friday evening and he told me he going to town with his friends and get some money and come back. I get up a little after 11 o’clock listening for him to come through the gate door and I ain’t sleep from then. Minutes after [6 a.m.] the police came here and tell me,” Cecelia recalled.

“This is hard. It is hard but I holding up for his father. I got to be strong for him because he ain’t too well. He hold out for a few days but today he cracking. I need some justice for my son.

“I need justice for parents that going through what we going through now. I never expected this would happen to him. The people in charge of the country need to stop the talking and do the action. The young ones of today walking and looking for trouble,” she said.

Burying his face in the palm of his hands, Rupert told Barbados TODAY that he had an excellent relationship with Patrick, which he said grew stronger over the years. He said he would miss his son looking into his room on mornings to ensure that he was doing well.

“This got me good. He did not deserve this. This got me can’t eat, can’t sleep. I tried eating a banana this morning and couldn’t get it eat. I had to just put it down,” Rupert said, his face tear-stained.

“You see how this got my father? The man was a saint. He was literally a saint. Patrick don’t do anybody anything. Patrick was a peaceful man. He liked women and that was good. He had letters from women friends all over the world.

“They would sit down and write him and he would sit down and write them back. Although he was deaf and couldn’t speak, he made up for it in other ways. I only discovered yesterday that he had friends all over the world,” Terri added.

Kemar Antoine Greene of Isolation Road, Belleplaine, St Andrew has been charged in connection with Patrick’s death. He was remanded to HMP Dodds to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on August 6. anestahenry@barbadostoday.bb