Family shattered - Barbados Today

Grieving relatives of a hearing-impaired man who was stabbed and beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal while protecting another disabled individual early last Saturday morning, are calling for justice to be served.
This morning, hours after Terri Stoute identified the body of his older brother 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute of Inch Marlow, Christ Church, he told Barbados TODAY that the shocking news has left his family devastated and anxious to see the weight of the law brought down on the persons responsible for his sudden death.
Terri said that hearing from eyewitnesses that his brother was attacked while trying to protect a female friend made the loss even more painful.
“Something has to be done with this justice system. The way that we are living, the way that we are conducting our lives and everything is unjust. I mean you do good and what comes out of this good that you are doing? You end up dying. You end up burying a brother. You end up burying a sister.
“Something needs to be done that people like me and my mother and my father and my other brother that grieving could have some sort of resolution, some sort of peace, some sort of something. I don’t know how to function anymore. I can’t think straight. I
can’t eat. I can’t sleep. It is overbearing,” he said.
“Then my money that I paying in taxes, paying for them to eat three square meals a day. I got to pay for them to get to and from court. These fellas walking fearless, but the community walking in fear and that ain’t right. They are putting fear in the whole island and that ain’t right,” he added.
Around 1:46 a.m., police received a report of a disturbance along Fairchild Street. During the incident reports state that a man was beaten by a group of men. Police responded to the scene and discovered an injured Stoute on the ground. The ambulance was summoned and took the injured man to the QEH where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
As the deceased’s father Rupert Stoute, 75, and mother Cecelia Stoute, 67, sat quietly in a nearby chair, his brother also lamented that he was struggling to come to grips with the fact that he was told that during Patrick’s final moments alive, there were persons at the scene recording his helpless state with their cellular phones.
“This sickens me. We see innocent people struggling and all we doing is helping with a phone. This is ridiculous. We saving lives with a phone? This is foolishness. That is somebody’s brother. That is somebody’s son,” Terri said passionately.
After listening to the last of her three children speak his mind, Cecelia said the loss has left her broken.
She cried out that police knocking on her front door to inform her about Patrick’s death, was a traumatic experience she does not want another mother to endure.
Cecelia described her second child as a pleasant, loving and caring person who never allowed his disability to stop him from enjoying life.
She said Stoute, who became hearing-impaired at age two after suffering from meningitis, stayed away from trouble.
“I saw him Friday evening and he told me he going to town with his friends and get some money and come back. I get up a little after 11 o’clock listening for him to come through the gate door and I ain’t sleep from then. Minutes after [6 a.m.] the police came here and tell me,” Cecelia recalled.
“This is hard. It is hard but I holding up for his father. I got to be strong for him because he ain’t too well. He hold out for a few days but today he cracking. I need some justice for my son.
“I need justice for parents that going through what we going through now. I never expected this would happen to him. The people in charge of the country need to stop the talking and do the action. The young ones of today walking and looking for trouble,” she said.
Burying his face in the palm of his hands, Rupert told Barbados TODAY that he had an excellent relationship with Patrick, which he said grew stronger over the years. He said he would miss his son looking into his room on mornings to ensure that he was doing well.
“This got me good. He did not deserve this. This got me can’t eat, can’t sleep. I tried eating a banana this morning and couldn’t get it eat. I had to just put it down,” Rupert said, his face tear-stained.
“You see how this got my father? The man was a saint. He was literally a saint. Patrick don’t do anybody anything. Patrick was a peaceful man. He liked women and that was good. He had letters from women friends all over the world.
“They would sit down and write him and he would sit down and write them back. Although he was deaf and couldn’t speak, he made up for it in other ways. I only discovered yesterday that he had friends all over the world,” Terri added.
Kemar Antoine Greene of Isolation Road, Belleplaine, St Andrew has been charged in connection with Patrick’s death. He was remanded to HMP Dodds to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on August 6. anestahenry@barbadostoday.bb
31 thoughts on “Family shattered”
This is really heartbreaking
this sickens me to the core,nothing is more sickening to happen to a man already suffering from a disablement,nothing and i mean nothing is good enough to those creatures who did this crime, (may they burn or rot in hell.)
my heart goes out to the family of the bereaved.
My prayers goes out to family very sad ,my God comfort each one,our world lack respect for each other. RIP.
Life in prison. No parole. Please. Die in prison.
My good friend will miss him
No respect, No value for Life. This generation is beyond repair! They simply just don’t care. We the law abiding are on our OWN the Government are simply doing nothing in England and Little England. Therefore, the culling madness continues.
as I said before a great human being / girls man gone
I hope that he don’t make it out of jail sorry to say
Man. Look reading this break me up I had to stop and read again it hurt me just reading the pain this close family have go through. It grave me deep. And the family Spock well. I feel your pain .The policy makers you all have to stop the lot a talk and get action dodd seam to me like its like it’s a place to be in now.nobody isn’t frighten to go up there.
Just a bunch of lawless people that the Devil finding idol hands to do his nasty work …Senseless killing and for what a jail term nonsense condolences to his entire Family’s and friend’s
All the talk about dealing with crime but the murderers don’t have any regard for their victims’ lives because they generally get a pat on the back with the mamby pamby sentences . Since the mandatory death sentence is now off the table, anyone convicted of premeditated murder should get LIFE in prison without the possibility of parole. In other words they should die in prison. For manslaughter pleas after blatantly taking a life it should be 25 years to 75 years in prison. If parole is going to be part of the sentencing arrangement the family of the victim(s) should be invited to attend the parole hearing to give their consent or lodge their objection. Enough said on that. My deepest sympathy to this family whose lives have been changed forever.
This is sad my deepest condolences to the family of Patrick
Our politicians and justice system care more about the rights of the criminals than they do about the victims. What does this tell you? That the leaders of today are criminals themselves, so they identify with their kind.
This is beyond heartbreaking. Oh dear Lord. My condolences to his family and friends. So sorry for their loss
Sad sad…2 Timothy 3:1-5…no one care for another…the government all around the Caribbean need to fix this immediately…no human rights in this…these youngsters menace to society needs to be hang…RIP
My condolences to his family and friends!!!
My condolences to his friends and family may he R. I. P
Died trying to protect a female friend I can’t imagine how this is going to affect her too so sad for this family. Tired of this grief these criminals causing.
This is so heartbreaking..i wish to offer ny sincerest condolences
I cant even read this story, this country is in dire need of a proper justice system I hope they hang his ass high, my condolences to this family
My condolences to the family. May you find strength in the Lord.
My condolences to family and friends
Condolences to your parents and the family, some thing needs to be done crime is Barbados is just too much
This is very emotional and sad.my deepest sympathies to the entire family may his soul RIP
One of the nicest person I have known he made me his friend SIP condolences to the family
You know this is the first interview that had an impact on me, i must say i really feel bad for this family, because even though they said what was said by others before, the way in which it came over by this family was different, i could have felt the pain and anger, specially from TERRI STOUTE,, and his words and passion sounded like some one who would knock over the apple cart,
I have been saying for years, if ppl done get the desire judgement that they think was necessary, one day when that murderer come down those stairs a crowd of family member gine rush them and it will be the end of him, trust me it will happen, only way it wont happen is if ppl are stop from gathering in the court yard,
Hanging for murder must resume in Barbados. Nothing else will suffice.
Condolences to the family. This was a sickening act. What type of society we are living in though? I hope those who are responsible get the full weight of the law and then some thrown at them.
Tis the season to weep, my fellow barbadians, i too hurt from this article, but we looking in the wrong places for answers, the death penalty will never happen unless the government of the day reverse the signing on to various organisations that are against capital punishment, so we are stuck with life imprisonment if convicted. I believe that to see a change in behaviour is to have a change of heart and ONLY Jesus can perform such a miracle.
LOVING IT, then i suggest that the family members of those who are killed start killing the family members of those who kill, if them got a child start with the child, no matter how young or how old, MOSES LAW,, or updated MURPHY LAW: ANY THING THAT HAPPENED ON ONE SIDE CAN HAPPEN ON THE OTHER SIDE,