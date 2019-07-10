No show - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has been forced to temporarily replace Director of Human Resources and Development Jacqueline Belgrave, who up to today, was still not back on the job although being reinstated some nine days ago.
In an internal memorandum dated July 4, 2019 and addressed to all staff, General Manager Keithroy Halliday informed them that Senior Human Resources Officer for Pensions, Employee Benefits and Compensation, Grantley Small would now be in charge of the department.
“Please be advised that Mr Grantley Small, Senior Human Resources Officer, Pensions, Employee Benefits and Compensation will oversee the functioning of the Human Resources Management and Development Department until further notice,” the memo stated.
Almost two weeks ago, Belgrave was fired by the board of the authority amidst a growing fracture in relations between the board and employees and the Barbados Worker’ Union (BWU).
The decision immediately prompted threats of strike action by the unionised workers. Minister of Water Resources Management Wilfred Abrahams called a meeting of the board and the BWU on the Sunday before the threatened action in an apparent move to stave off any possible strike.
The meeting agreed that Belgrave would be reinstated immediately and the board would not get involved in the day-to-day running of the company, but would allow the general manager to do his job and would follow all protocols and procedures for the proper conduct of employee relations.
7 thoughts on “No show”
This is a principled position. She prefers not to work in an environment where she is being bullied and threatened by an uncouth, unrepentant, out of controlled mentally deranged individual.
For just pure incompetence, if I was coming in as a new PM I would have looked to shift or remove all the HR persons in government that would have placed government in a position to operate by last in first out because of poor appraisal systems.
If I was that lady, I would not take back that job. Period. Anytime anybody fire me, they just do not want me.
The BLP is hoping that this issue will die a slow death, and will be forgotten. That may have been so, if customers did not have to pay the mandatory big payments demanded on the BWA bills. So internal disputes at the authority and with the Board, will always be in our faces, to be remembered at an upcoming general election day.
Ms Belgrave sticking with the position of the staff that the chairwoman must go or not she int coming back.
Just out chillin’ on sick leave. Welcome to Barbados ya all.
Here is the problem for the BWA. Seems as if this Director knows her rights.
You cannot fire a Director one day and then un-fire (if that is a word) three days later.
A hefty payout from the BWA is going to be the only remedy f.or this faux pas by the BWA.