No time for blame game - Barbados Today

Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley warned Government not to use the death of 17-year-old Kyrique Boyce to score cheap political points.
Atherley, leader of the newly-formed People’s Party for Democracy and Development, was speaking in the House of Assembly during the debate on The Crown Lands (Vesting and Disposal) Act. During the session, eight Government Ministers, one after the other, accused the previous Democratic Labour Party (DLP) government of “neglecting” and “raping” the National Housing Corporation. Some outright blamed the DLP for the accident which took the teenager’s life. Boyce fell in a 100ft well at Martin Road, The Pine, St Michael last week and subsequently died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
However Atherley cautioned: “Never take advantage of people’s darkest hour to score cheap political points. Government is not just the party in office. Government is an institution. Government is a continuum and those who lead the administration of the country’s affairs need always to bear in mind, and prominently so, that we are called upon and expected therefore to carry out a duty -circumstances notwithstanding.”
The Opposition Leader said now was not the time to play the political blame game as a family mourns the lost of a loved one.
“One could say ten years of neglect contributed to this. One, on the other side, would stand and say 13 months in office is enough time to fix a well. That is not what this debate should be about. What this debate should be about is an understanding that though we give urgent attention to those macro things which are part of our mission-critical, we also need to give attention to those things not so macro.….”
The St Michael West MP pointed out that traditional party politics in Barbados was “vicious” but he would refrain from engaging in such behaviour.
“The viciousness of traditional Opposition politics would suggest an opportunity to go after Government today even on that matter. The viciousness of politics generally would suggest to the Government that it is an opportune time to go after the last administration and prosecute them for a dereliction of duty with reference to a lack of maintenance.”
He continued: “My disposition is not that. I do not believe that people’s grief presents to us an opportunity to score political points and to engage in cheap political attacks. I have vowed every since I crossed this floor never to engage in the business of opposing for opposing sake or to score cheap political points. When you are right you are right. When you do good you will be credited. If your actions are questionable they will be held up to scrutiny…”
8 thoughts on “No time for blame game”
Go and do a survey on the number of Wells in Barbados that are not up to safety Standards.
It doesn’t matter, in Barbados how many fancy name parties is , force onto the people they are all the same , talk, talk rubbish…….
The major issue, if the government of the day cant tick the boxes , they are no better than what was there before….
We the people ,need to see something is done to improve the lives of our nation, we are still at the same cross roads as we were years ago………….
The major issue, if the government of the day cant tick the boxes , they are no better than what was there before….says JR SMITH.
Mr.SMITH were YOU expecting ANY NEW GOVERNMENT to have TICKED ALL THE BOXES IN ONE YEAR?
See the STUPIDITY in your comment? an EXPERIENCE man like you should have had enough KNOWLEDGE as a big hard back man not to be making comments like those….shame on you.
JOSEPH ATHERLEY you should shut your mouth, you want to score points ya self, back stabber,I agree that government is a continuum, but government cant be checking behind every department to see if this and that was done, when you got ppl there getting big bucks to do a job, i have here in front of me letter which were written from FEBRUARY 2008 to the NHC about wells that wanted cleaning etc,, in the pine and other places, like GALL HILL CH CH, SILVER HILL,unfortunately i dont have any of the other areas, yes i agree that no government should be blame, because you got ppl who are suppose to be dealing with things like this at the ground level but they sit in the office some times all day long and do nothing, not even to make sure that out standing work is done so that new request are carried out, some times those so called heads of departments etc dont even be in the offices for 3 hours a day, and if it is the same ppl who are in those positions for the last 15 years i am calling for them to be fired, and or to be transferred, and dont say lack of material, blocks, steel,sand,stone,cement, aint gine cost a million dollars, and you have workmen who are paied weekly monthly to do those kind of jobs, i would fired all of the heads of department who had received these letters that i have in possession , to ensure that those LAZY ADMIN and HR HEADS do the work hired to do, then minister should make more on the ground runs, and make it official that all community base letters are copied and forward directly to the ministers
Once again the BLP operatives are shooting the messenger, while purposely ignoring the message. The young man lost his life under a BLP administration. That is the stark fact. Go and get on with the job. It is now going two (2) years that you all are on the job.
TENNYSON DRAKES when donville innis was busy making devil deals why was in power, he shuold have use some that money to fix the wells, michael lashely shoul gave took some the money that was given to mark maloney to build the NHC UNITS and fix the wells, the BWA millions for rent and fix the well, if it was done this wont be a talking point,
Roger said:
and dont say lack of material, blocks, steel,sand,stone,cement, aint gine cost a million dollars, and you have workmen who are paied weekly monthly to do those kind of jobs,
Tennyson said:
The young man lost his life under a BLP administration. That is the stark fact. Go and get on with the job.
I am sure you both want the same thing here……
But because Roger is a BLP hypocrite, who pretends not to favor a particular party, he decide talk a bunch a crap about Donville and Michael Lashley…..
While you are at it why don’t you ask George Pain to take some of the money from Barrack issue to help with the dam well’s, The money from Four Seasons, Crab Hill Police Station, Edutech, The Bath in Silver Sands, Greenland etc. could have also fix the well’s!
With the exception of the time it takes to get to the polling station and the three minutes it takes to mark they “X” on polling day; politicians really have little time for poor people and their concerns.
Money to pay consultants and extra Ministers, but none to fix wells in housing areas.