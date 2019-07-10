Possession of drugs lands fine - Barbados Today

By August 20, a $1,000 fine imposed by the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court must be paid or a 22-year-old man will spend time in prison.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the sentence on Rawle Anthony Caesar. He was recorded as having no fixed place abode.

He pleaded guilty to having possession of cannabis on July 8.

“I was in my house when police came through, my house,” Caesar told the magistrate even as he revealed that he had been released from prison back in January.

Caesar has six weeks to pay the money or spend three months in prison.