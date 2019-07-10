Possession of drugs lands fine - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Possession of drugs lands fine

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 10, 2019

By August 20, a $1,000 fine imposed by the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court must be paid or a 22-year-old man will spend time in prison.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the sentence on Rawle Anthony Caesar. He was recorded as having no fixed place abode.

He pleaded guilty to having possession of cannabis on July 8.

“I was in my house when police came through, my house,” Caesar told the magistrate even as he revealed that he had been released from prison back in January.

Caesar has six weeks to pay the money or spend three months in prison.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Family shattered
July 10, 2019
No bail for teen
July 10, 2019
Two set for High Court trial
July 10, 2019
No show
July 10, 2019
#BTEditorial - Start with an apology – then clean up your act  
July 11, 2019
ATM scam breakthrough
July 10, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs