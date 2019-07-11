Bank urges patience - Barbados Today

Republic Bank has joined a growing list of financial institutions assisting police with their investigations into an ATM skimming scandal as police reveal the possible involvement of a third suspect in the scam.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the scammers had hit an undisclosed number of Barbadians at Republic Bank, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank and Scotiabank over the weekend.

On Wednesday, two men believed to be non-nationals were identified as suspects and their photos circulated by police. Investigations on Thursday revealed the possible involvement of a third suspect.

Lawmen released one photo of the suspect, a male who appeared to be using a Republic Bank ATM and another, which captured him exiting the building.

“The public is asked to be on the lookout for this individual who is a suspect in a number of reported cases of ATM fraud,” said the statement, released by Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodney Inniss.

While the Barbados Bankers’ Association (BBA) on Tuesday released a statement indicating they were aware of the incident, Republic Bank went a step further. The Trinidad-based institution in a statement today assured customers they were supplying information to assist the police and urged patience amid the unsettling situation.

“We appreciate that this process may cause some inconvenience to any affected customers, and we are making every effort to bring speedy resolution in cases where our customers have been affected,” the statement assured.

“Republic Bank reiterates that this breach has affected several financial institutions and to date there is no evidence that our systems have been uniquely compromised. We also remind all Republic Bank customers of the TBBA’s directive to report any breach detected on your accounts to your respective financial institutions. We are assured that the RBPF is doing all in its power to bring the perpetrators to justice and join the call for all members of the public to share any information that they may have,” the statement said.

News of the incident surfaced on social media through the circulation of voice notes when customers, after using ATM machines, realised their money had been stolen.