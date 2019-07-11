Behind the Stage - Rhea Layne - Barbados Today

Rhea Layne gets personal

1. If you could reinvent one thing, what would it be?

So many, that’s the truth! But let’s start with guns/weapons. Humans are smart too smart!; We could find another way to hunt food without them.

2. What’s something you’ve tried, that you’ll never, ever try again?

I can’t say absolutely never, but I tried horseback riding once, and I felt so bad for the horses! They were so tired. I told myself I probably wouldn’t do it again.

3. What is the most difficult challenge thus far in your life?

Being consistent with my diet and weight loss. I just love to eat! Especially junk food! It’s not fair that everything that tastes good is bad for you 🙁

4. What product would you stockpile if you found out they weren’t going to sell it anymore?

Gummy bears or Chefette chocolate ice cream! I would love for Mr Haloute to hook me up all now, lol! I got a weakness for sweetness!

5. If you had all the money in the world, what would be the first thing you’d buy?

First thing I’d buy is a house for my mom, and then one for myself! After that, I’d invest in charities and other avenues to give back to those in need.

6. What is your favourite movie and why?

My favourite movie is Love & Basketball. I’ve always loved the story behind Monica and Quincy’s relationship because it was no fairy tale. It showed that relationships require communication, understanding, sacrifice and, most of all, forgiveness and that true love will always win! It’s just always been a very realistic story to me.

7. What is the most unusual fear you have?

The most unusual fear I have is of windows and mirrors, especially at night. I always feel like I’m gonna see someone appear in them and kill me! Lol, scares me half to death!

8. What chore do you absolutely hate doing?

Washing dishes. Especially de big pots! Ughhh!

9. What is the one food that you would never give up?

Plantain! Don’t matter how ya do it. I can’t get plantain give up for nuttin’!

10. What part of your culture are you most and least proud of?

As a Bajan, I’m most proud of our resilience as a people. We don’t have much but we always find a way to come out on top and survive; but I’m least proud of our general hesitancy to speak up and take action to invoke change in the forums that matter most. We need to be the change we want to see! Less talk, more action!