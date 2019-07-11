Crop Over Throwback - #CTB - Barbados Today

Who remembers the red, hot and spicy Cohobblopot?
The Crop Over showcase was a huge carnival-like show with members of Kadooment bands displaying their elaborate and stunning costumes.
One of the highlight events on the Crop Over calendar, it featured a huge entertainment package consisting of calypsonians from Barbados and across the Caribbean.
The last Cohobblopot was held in 2014 at the National Stadium. It was a melting pot of Barbadian music with Caribbean flavours.
1 thought on “Crop Over Throwback – #CTB”
Yeah, bring it back, it used to be an exciting event.