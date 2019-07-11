Death rocks disabled community - Barbados Today

The murder of a deaf man last weekend has rocked the local disabled community.
New President of the Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD) and former President of the Senate of Barbados Kerry-Ann Ifill, told Barbados TODAY that it was difficult to explain the extent to which deaf persons have been affected by the murder of 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute who was stabbed and beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal while protecting a disabled woman.
“Persons with disabilities have for a long time been victims of varying crime, but to the best of my knowledge, there has been none so horrific, and horrific in the sense that it is a slaying of a deaf person, and from all reports, it was related to his deafness,” Ifill said.
The council president said that this was the second time for the year the disabled community has been touched by violence. She recalled that in March, a number of persons with disabilities were at Sheraton Mall, Sargeant’s Village, Christ Church, when a man was fatally shot.
“It leads us to recognise what we have been saying all along: persons with disabilities are equal members of the society. Violence does not discriminate against us. We can be victims of violence like any other member of the society. And it is worst when it comes to the deaf community with all the language barriers and all the other concerns. The recent increase in crimes is of great concern to us,” she said.
“We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr Stoute, to his friends, and to the deaf community itself because we recognize how vulnerable everyone feels at this time,” Ifill added.
PLEASE POST THIS ALL OVER THE WORLD !!!! I AM SICK AND TIRED OF “PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES GOING OUT TO THE FAMILIES OF THOSE KILLED ” WHEN THE LAWMAKERS/GOVERNMENT REFUSE TO “DO THE RIGHT THING.”
And what is the right thing in your mind Pearson??? If it is a resumption of the death penalty in Barbados post haste, then you are correct. Everything else, with the talk, is just swan dancing.
You just talking …if you believe that members of Intellectual and Physica Disable Community are also victims of physical, psychological, emotional verbal, and financial abuses then petition lawmakers to enact tougher sentences for persons who chooses to victimized any member of this Community…
There is a pervasive moral decadence that is at the heart of so much of the evil you see upon of the Earth …
MARK FENTY, right on, i knew that some one would have come and try to make a meal out of this killing,, even though that it is a sad thing to hear, and with that section of society, you cant just be blinded and pull to a side, and let me say this, those disable ppl aint no saints, them does gossip to about ppl and normal ppl too, if you know sign language you will see the kind of things them say, some time when they are out in they groups here in miami and a normal person do some thing unaware of they present, they gossip and use bad sign language to describe you too, and if they think you aint dress well they sign and laugh, and you would just think that they are in they own world is you aint know whats going on, dont get me wrong, i aint sating that those ppl should be a target, but i find what the former senator said was a little but one sided, yes ppl must be protected, every one not matter who you are , you cant protect every one and i agree things must be done and put in place to keep ppl from doing crime, not just talk ,, hanging is an option
Such a sad situation my deepest sympathy to his friends n family
A group of men ..but only one charge ..
I don’t want live in fear for my daughter…but look like I gotta do that …cause no government or agency taking the disable or special needs in Barbados serious or looking out for them…
This is sad sad sad when able body men can stab and beat to death a special needs man for defending his friend…
The idiot that did it to Patrick should not be breathing now but Karma will deal with him coz this justice system in Bim is very flawed.
So sad that only one Person got arrested for that young man’s murder when I read that they weremore persons responsible Everyone in the Island of Barbados should be able to walk around whether able or with a disability in fear of their lives that is not the Barbados that I knew and someone would always help you but it seems people are so uncaring and heartless towards each other not saying everyone is like that because we have some very good people in our island right now we are a melting pot and people are there from all around the world Hope they have an organization in place on the streets looking out for the less vulnerable people My Sincere deepest Sympathy to the entire family of this young man may his soul rest in Peace
listen all mankind is subject to such evil meted out towards them
this vice toward this deaf person is the same which will be given also to an able bodied person
we are a selfish, cruel, evil, disobedient people upon earth and if we do not take heed that the last days are upon us and repent in the name of the Living God you or I will be next to leave earth in such a heinous way
people wake up and repent in the name of Lord Jesus the Christ
ALLISON ARCHER, wishful thinking about ppl waking up, GOD was among the HEBREW, the ISRAELITES, the JEWS, who is one of the same ppl, JESUS walked among men every one knew him, did they woke up no, so what you expect now that the physical present of GOD isnt among man any more, do you think they will, inorder for that to happen every one would have to have him own road to damascus, but not by some one cming and saying oh ppl wake up, you must know by now you cant change the hearts of me, and the BIBLE said “THE HEART OF A MAN IS WICKED EVERY WAY IMAGINABLE UNLESS HE IS BORN AGAIN”,, you can break some animals but at that snap they can gp back to how they were in a heart beat, ppl trained lions and tigers and whaen they get the chance they are back to the same ole lion and tiger, lion, tigers kill the young the old the helpless,, say what you like man will never change, be on your guard
Isn’t is a sad state of affairs when there is no one in the country to do anything about crime… lawyers representing known killers just to fatten their pockets and killers coming back and killing again…this AG is a joker need to step down and let someone else take over who is going to do something about the rise in the crime rate.