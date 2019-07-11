Feting with the morning sun - Barbados Today

There was plenty of heat at Valor Sunrise Breakfast Party but it didn’t all come from the morning sun. Hundreds at Sugarland Gardens, St Peter partied from 4 a.m. till around midday to the latest soca hits for the season. And from the faces of patrons, it was clear that a grand time was had by all.

It was a kaleidoscope of colour as patrons, men and women alike, were bedecked in flower prints, multi-coloured designs, and festive materials. Even the backdrop bearing the words Valor was decorative as well.

The festive mood was also felt at the bar where drinks flowed. And although the drinks were at a cost, the breakfast and coconut water were free. And of course, no Bajan breakfast is complete without Lipton tea and Wibisco biscuits. Tents were pitched for both products which were on hand.

There was no end to the entertainment. DJs along with live acts Lil Rick, Edwin, Shaquille, Grateful Co, Mara Rose and Leadpipe & Saddis also added to the temperature. Leadpipe & Saddis sang old favourites such as Ah Feeling, Dreams, Shackle Out, and Blaze Up. They ended with one of the most popular songs for the season, Sometime.

During their set, Shaquille came on and sang his Darlin which is growing in popularity while artiste Grateful Co performed Do Thing.

The General, Edwin Yearwood treated the massive to old time hits such as Pump Me Up, Good Time, Wet Me, Sweatin, Chrissening, Sak Pase and Yardie before singing his 2019 hits I Can’t Help Myself, Glue and Groundation.

Fresh from claiming second place in the International Bashment Soca competition, Mr Crop Over used the Valor event to celebrate his accomplishment. Lil Rick drank, sang, danced and was the life of the party on stage as he sang some of his 2019 and past hits. He called up Mara Rose during his performance and praised her for making it to the Bashment Soca finals. She then sang her song Handle It. He ended with his 2019 Soca Monarch contender Jam Down. Drizzles of rain fell just as he was ending, cooling down the party crowd. (IMC)