Sizzlin’ sand and soca - Barbados Today

Despite several hiccups, the third year of Nudes Beach, overshadowed the last.

Hundreds packed in Soca Beach on Sunday for the annual event hosted by Nudes Barbados. The event which has branched off from the Nudes Cruise has become a Crop Over staple.

The event catered to the whims of the partygoers with a Maybelline touch-up booth, and Crop Over themed cocktails for those in General and VIP to enjoy.

The vibe was pumping from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the diverse grouping of deejays such as DJ Puffy, Levell Vibes, Big Mike and Evolution, DJ Psalms, Monsta Menance and Hutchy and Sizz from Barbados. Coming from Jamaica was Chromatic Live and from Trinidad, the Hypeman.

Chromatic Live had the crowd shelling with a mixture of current and past dancehall tunes, but Hypeman lived up to his name as the crowd followed his instructions to a ‘T’ when he played songs like Shal Marshall’s Splinters and Palance by JW and Blaze.

Leadpipe and Saddis reconnected at Nudes Beach and had the ladies screaming and singing their tunes word-for-word. The duo took it back to 2015 with one of their biggest hits, Ah Feelin Ah Feelin and Blessed from Crop Over 2018. Patrons demanded an encore after Leadpipe, who is in the 2019 MQI/98.1 The Soca Monarch Finals, sang Sometime.

Also featured in the Nudes Beach line up was Jus D, who had them crooning with Hole, So What, Only Thing That She Know and more of his groovy soca smashes. Soca Monarch finalist, Shaquille also sang Darlin’ and Collateral.

Also hitting the stage was the 2019 Bashment Soca Monarch SK, who delivered his 2019 hit Reverse. When the bashment soca artiste hit the stage, the ladies were ready to ‘ben’. They needed no further provocation from the likes of Mole who sang his tune Deh Wid Um. Other artistes who performed were Grateful Co and Coopa Dan.

When the event closed, some patrons were reluctant to see the end of a good night of ‘fetein’.