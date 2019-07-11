Vendor on $5,000 bail - Barbados Today

Vendor on $5,000 bail

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 11, 2019

A vendor was released on $5,000 bail this morning by District “A” Magistrate Kristie Cuff-Sargeant after pleading not guilty to trespassing with intent to stealing from a private residence last Monday and loitering with intent to commit theft from a premises.

As a condition of his bail, 26- year-old Andrew Haynes of Apartment 9, Plantain Walk, Christ Church must report to the Hastings Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday before noon with his national identification card.

Haynes, who also has to stay away from the premises of the virtual complainant, was ordered to be back in court on November 18.

