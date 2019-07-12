Teen remanded for Well Gap, Cave Hill murder - Barbados Today

Another St Michael teen has been remanded to Dodds on a murder charge.
He is 17-year-old Joshua Shakeem Alexander, of Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael who is charged with the murder of Emilien Peter.
Peter was this island’s 30th murder for the year. The 28-year-old, of Meadowville, Prior Park, St James was found lying in a pool of blood around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 at Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael.
Alexander was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning.
The accused will make his next appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on August 8.
20 thoughts on “Teen remanded for Well Gap, Cave Hill murder”
Why BT and court don’t get right age for these ppl ….
Boy you take a life and you ain’t start your life …
Wowww 17 yrs old ….. and you took an innocent decent young man’s life …
Wicked sit and eat drink with the man and it is you who do that well we’ll
Look at his face..these people needs to be put away..forever not to be seen again in society
Wah part of he is 17 …if so I is 18
V good
Life looking very Cheap in Bim…….!
Dodds and the Graveyards Filling Quick…….
It’s Shameful what’s going on ……
Mannn sling he neck
What’s wrong with the word teens nowadays
He looks like twenty something the judges nowadays to light in their sentences
17 never looked so hard!!
that’s a teen?!?!?
It’s like I keep saying… Dodds is operating like club MED.. All u gotta do is kill someone and your in. THERE IS NO OTHER CONSEQUENCES… THE GUYS KNOW FULL WELL THAT MOST OF THEIR FRIENDS ARE INSIDE SO WHEN THEY GEY UP THERE, IT WOULD BE LIKE THEY NEVER LEFT HOME AT ALL. 15 YRS GO GO QUICKLY TRUST ME I IS WAS 22 YRS OLD ONLY YESTERDAY.. NOW LOOK AT ME.
What part of him is 17
At seventeen he looks like he went tru horn pipe already.
Baby with a demon
Good work
only 17 with a gun shooting to kill hard to believe this happens in little Barbados and so often, good job RBPF