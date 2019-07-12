Teen remanded for Well Gap, Cave Hill murder - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Teen remanded for Well Gap, Cave Hill murder

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 12, 2019

Another St Michael teen has been remanded to Dodds on a murder charge.

He is 17-year-old Joshua Shakeem Alexander, of Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael who is charged with the murder of Emilien Peter.

Peter was this island’s 30th murder for the year. The 28-year-old, of Meadowville, Prior Park, St James was found lying in a pool of blood around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 at Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael.

Alexander was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The accused will make his next appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on August 8.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

20 thoughts on “Teen remanded for Well Gap, Cave Hill murder

  1. Joy WaldronJoy Waldron

    Why BT and court don’t get right age for these ppl ….
    Boy you take a life and you ain’t start your life …

      -   Reply
  2. Vashti BrathwaiteVashti Brathwaite

    Wowww 17 yrs old ….. and you took an innocent decent young man’s life …

      -   Reply
  3. Martin WentMartin Went

    Wicked sit and eat drink with the man and it is you who do that well we’ll

      -   Reply
  4. Michelle BlackmanMichelle Blackman

    Look at his face..these people needs to be put away..forever not to be seen again in society

      -   Reply
  5. Steve WilliamsSteve Williams

    Wah part of he is 17 …if so I is 18

      -   Reply
  6. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    V good

      -   Reply
  7. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply
  8. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite

    Life looking very Cheap in Bim…….!
    Dodds and the Graveyards Filling Quick…….
    It’s Shameful what’s going on ……

      -   Reply
  9. Silver FoxSilver Fox

    Mannn sling he neck

      -   Reply
  10. Veronica CharlesVeronica Charles

    What’s wrong with the word teens nowadays

      -   Reply
  11. Veronica CharlesVeronica Charles

    He looks like twenty something the judges nowadays to light in their sentences

      -   Reply
  12. Wema RamaWema Rama

    17 never looked so hard!!

      -   Reply
  13. Sherri E BellSherri E Bell

    that’s a teen?!?!?

      -   Reply
  14. Jack RyanJack Ryan

    It’s like I keep saying… Dodds is operating like club MED.. All u gotta do is kill someone and your in. THERE IS NO OTHER CONSEQUENCES… THE GUYS KNOW FULL WELL THAT MOST OF THEIR FRIENDS ARE INSIDE SO WHEN THEY GEY UP THERE, IT WOULD BE LIKE THEY NEVER LEFT HOME AT ALL. 15 YRS GO GO QUICKLY TRUST ME I IS WAS 22 YRS OLD ONLY YESTERDAY.. NOW LOOK AT ME.

      -   Reply
  15. Candy GordonCandy Gordon

    What part of him is 17

      -   Reply
  16. Mickey FitzpatMickey Fitzpat
      -   Reply
  17. Leta CaesarLeta Caesar

    At seventeen he looks like he went tru horn pipe already.

      -   Reply
  18. Andrea GordonAndrea Gordon

    Baby with a demon

      -   Reply
  19. Bumper GriffithBumper Griffith

    Good work

      -   Reply
  20. Harrcourt HaynesHarrcourt Haynes

    only 17 with a gun shooting to kill hard to believe this happens in little Barbados and so often, good job RBPF

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Missing man not ‘wanted’
July 12, 2019
#BTEditorial - Start with an apology – then clean up your act  
July 11, 2019
Another Campus Trendz murderer appeals
July 11, 2019
No deal!
July 11, 2019
Accused to know fate Friday
July 11, 2019
City woman pleads guilty to stealing
July 12, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs