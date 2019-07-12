Teen remanded for Well Gap, Cave Hill murder - Barbados Today

Another St Michael teen has been remanded to Dodds on a murder charge.

He is 17-year-old Joshua Shakeem Alexander, of Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael who is charged with the murder of Emilien Peter.

Peter was this island’s 30th murder for the year. The 28-year-old, of Meadowville, Prior Park, St James was found lying in a pool of blood around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 at Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael.

Alexander was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The accused will make his next appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on August 8.