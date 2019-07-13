29 employees recognized as Bayview Hospital celebrates Pearl Anniversary - Barbados Today

Twenty-nine employees of the privately-operated Bayview Hospital have been honoured for their years of service to the institution.

As the hospital marks its 30th anniversary, staff members were recognized for over 10 years of service. Nine of these staff members have served more than 20 years and one staff member has been with Bayview for the 30 years.

During a ceremony to mark the anniversary, hospital Administrator Julie ‘Jules’ Reid said the Intensive Care Unit, which was opened a year ago, has been a significant asset to the expansion of Bayview in its ability to provide an increased and higher level of medical attention.

“In addition to this service, since the beginning of July 2019 we have introduced 24-hour physician support to the hospital, which means that we have a Doctor in house available continuously to support those physicians who have privileges at Bayview and the nursing staff,” Reid said.

The hospital Administrator also introduced the new Resident Medical Officer, Dr Melissa Branford Jones and the supporting Senior House Officers, Dr Donn Brathwaite, Dr Ashlyn Scott-Williams, Dr Travis Warner, Dr Christopher St Hill and Dr Ariane Sandiford.

“This service along with our continuous training of staff, the acquisition of new medical equipment and full-time engineering company maintaining the equipment allows Bayview to deliver high quality medical care in a ‘home away from home’ environment,” she said.

“Combined with the reduction of deposit requirements and our payment plan options, it makes Bayview the preferred choice for private healthcare to the general public.”

Reid thanked employees for embracing new initiatives as the hospital moves forward.

“I also extend my gratitude to the physicians of the Bayview Hospital Medical Staff Association who have offered suggestions, guidance and feedback. Your continuous support does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. Without all of you we would not be here today,” Reid added.

“It is my hope that my third speech as Administrator will be in the near future at the opening of our planned Urgent Care Centre, which will then truly bring Bayview Hospital to the forefront of medical, surgical and emergency services. This I look forward to with enthusiasm as we continue to expand our range of healthcare and excel in the delivery.”